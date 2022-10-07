ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

kenneth morrison
2d ago

3 counts of Identity theft ? what happened to the other 6997 identities??? they must have been freebies....

1d ago

my bet is this guy will be long gone before his day in court. with all those id's he can become anyone and go anywhere.

The Saginaw News

3 Michigan residents charged by feds for blocking access to health facility in Tennessee

Three Michigan residents are among 11 people charged in federal court for blocking access to a reproductive health care facility in Tennessee. Heather Idoni, 58, Calvin Zastrow, 57 and Caroline Davis, 24, were indicted for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, officials in the Department of Justice’s Middle District of Tennessee announced last week.
WGAL

Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud

A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
WNEM

Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of hotel clerk during 7-hour police standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a hotel clerk in Dearborn last week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis faces several criminal charges related to the fatal Oct. 6 shooting of the 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk. Williams-Lewis is accused of killing the clerk during a seven-hour police standoff where he barricaded himself in a hotel room before eventually being arrested by Dearborn police.
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
nbc25news.com

Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. The public is asked reach...
MLive

Group shoots at off-duty cop while he was sitting in car with his girlfriend

DETROIT -- An off-duty officer with the Detroit Police Department suffered minor injuries after a pair of suspects opened fire on him while he was sitting in his car with his girlfriend. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the officer and the woman were in a car in the 19400 block of Fielding Street Monday morning when a group of people approached the car.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

