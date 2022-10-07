ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Spirit Halloween now open at Deerbook Mall in Humble until Oct. 31

Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location at Deerbrook Mall in Humble on Sept. 12. (Community Impact staff) Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location in Deerbrook Mall on Sept. 12. Located at 232 FM 1960 Bypass Road E, Humble, the Halloween-based retailer offers costumes, decorations, animatronics, accessories and toys. Spirit Halloween will be open in the mall through Oct. 31. The store is located on the first floor of the mall next to Visible Changes. 855-704-2669. www.spirithalloween.com.
HUMBLE, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Sugar Land, TX
Entertainment
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older

The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
CONROE, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar

AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Entertainment
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant

Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
SEABROOK, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 7TH:. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with old ones at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center every Friday. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - OCT 8TH:. * 2nd Saturday At The Depot. Enjoy...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodland Lane Ceramics art studio builds creative community in Magnolia in its first year

Owner Kinsey Lane wedges her clay, which must be done before it goes onto the wheel. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Husband and wife Kinsey and Jesse Lane always humored the idea of starting a pottery studio. But the couple said they held off on their dream until they stumbled on a plot of land in Magnolia to build their studio from the ground up.
MAGNOLIA, TX
