Tuscaloosa, AL

4-Star King Joseph Edwards enjoys ‘wild, crazy’ atmosphere during Alabama visit

King Joseph Edwards thoroughly enjoyed his latest visit to Alabama football. Edwards is a 2024 four-star recruit, and he attends Buford High School in Georgia. The four-star recruit was one of the top juniors, who attended the Crimson Tide’s game against Texas A&M Saturday. Edwards said the atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the game was crazy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Brown says the Florida Gators made a big move for him on Saturday

Next weekend is setting up to be a big weekend of visits when the Florida Gators take on LSU but on Saturday several prospects watched the Gators beat Missouri. Linebacker Jayvant Brown (6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL. St. Thomas Aquinas) was on campus and enjoyed meeting Billy Napier and his staff and seeing the new things on campus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama unveils NIL partnership with Fanatics for TAMU game

The latest NIL partnership for the University of Alabama got unveiled Saturday morning. Alabama inked a deal with Fanatics in the offseason to have “The Authentic” store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The store has all Crimson Tide memorabilia, including shirts, hats, jerseys, helmets, etc… The Authentic gives Alabama fans a feel for having the support for a program. Greg Byrne, Alabama’s athletics director, posted a video to Twitter of the store opening and fans inside.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban answers two boys about how Alabama can beat TAMU with “we have to play damn good”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is ready for Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M. The energy is crazy in Tuscaloosa, but two boys got the chance of a lifetime on Thursday. Luke and Woods asked a question to Saban on his weekly radio show. Both wanted to know how he thought the Crimson Tide could beat the Aggies. Saban gave an answer only he could provide. Everyone broke out in laughter, but they knew Saban is serious.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban has bizarre rant ahead of Texas A&M matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies as more than three-touchdown favorites after the Aggies lost their last two games. But Alabama head coach Nick Saban is imploring his team not to listen to the hype or overlook Texas A&M. During his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Williston scores early, pulls away from Ocala Lake Weir 63-6

Williston zipped to a quick start to key a 63-6 win over Ocala Lake Weir in a Florida high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Williston a 34-0 lead over Ocala Lake Weir. The Red Devils registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes. Williston...
WILLISTON, FL
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

