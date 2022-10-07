Alabama head coach Nick Saban is ready for Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M. The energy is crazy in Tuscaloosa, but two boys got the chance of a lifetime on Thursday. Luke and Woods asked a question to Saban on his weekly radio show. Both wanted to know how he thought the Crimson Tide could beat the Aggies. Saban gave an answer only he could provide. Everyone broke out in laughter, but they knew Saban is serious.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO