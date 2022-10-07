Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
See Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchange handshake before Alabama-Texas A&M
If you didn't know any better, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher looked like two head college football coaches chatting before a game with no ill will or negative history between one another. Saban and Fisher exchanged a handshake and struck a conversation at midfield at Bryant-Denny Stadium before Alabama football's...
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Eddie Robinson and Deion Sanders’ SWAC coaching beef, explained
It’s safe to say Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders don’t really like each other. After Jackson State’s 26-12 victory over Alabama State, both coaches met up at midfield for the customary coaches’ handshake postgame. It looked like Robinson tried to pull away after shaking Sanders’ hand, but Sanders wanted to keep talking, which created this moment:
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
Alabama high school football scores, live updates from AHSAA Week 7 in Gadsden area
Week 5: Gadsden-area high school football live updates, scores A Twitter List by GTPreps This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Alabama high school football scores, live updates from AHSAA Week 7 in Gadsden area
Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams
Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
SEC Round-Up: Even Lane Kiffin's Dog Has an NIL Deal Now
Just call this Ole Miss DB 'The Candy Man,' Bryce Young update, what happens to Auburn recruiting if Harsin leaves, Mizzou lands BIG basketball star, Georgia fuming over O-lineman's comments, Kelly gives up $1 million, and much more
RebelGrove on Lane Kiffin: Cowboys, Panthers, Jets bigger threats to poach Ole Miss coach than Auburn football
Auburn football had the eye of Lane Kiffin back in 2020 following Gus Malzahn’s unceremonious firing, but according to RebelGrove’s Neal McCready, that is no longer the case after a season and a half of Bryan Harsin floundering in the head coaching seat. Harsin is 9-10 overall leading...
The current game day betting lines for Clemson vs. Florida State
Starting the 2022 college football season 6-0 (4-0 ACC), No.4 Clemson walked away from Alumni Stadium in Boston with a 31-3 win over Jeff Hafley’s Boston College. This Clemson team has faced some tough competition the past few weeks, with wins over two top 15 teams in Wake Forest and NC State before handling their business on the road against the Golden Eagles. Week 7 may see the Tigers facing their toughest matchup yet, again hitting the road to take on Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Swinney and the Tigers are heading into their seventh straight game this season as the betting favorite, though this matchup with the Seminoles is the closest the lines have been all season. Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers’ matchup with the Seminoles? We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbook’s lines for Clemson’s Week 7 game. Point spread: Clemson -4.5 Clemson moneyline: N/A NC State moneyline: N/A Over/Under: 51.5 List No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game
Vote for the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Oct. 3-Oct. 9
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area girls high school athlete of the week. You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email...
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 5-star Aaron Bradshaw
Aaron Bradshaw is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 7 player. The Camden (NJ) High senior ranks as the No. 2 center in the 2023 class. Listed at 7-foot-1, the five-star played this summer with the NJ Scholars program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. He averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
