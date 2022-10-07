ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Eddie Robinson and Deion Sanders’ SWAC coaching beef, explained

It’s safe to say Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders don’t really like each other. After Jackson State’s 26-12 victory over Alabama State, both coaches met up at midfield for the customary coaches’ handshake postgame. It looked like Robinson tried to pull away after shaking Sanders’ hand, but Sanders wanted to keep talking, which created this moment:
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
247Sports

Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams

Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The current game day betting lines for Clemson vs. Florida State

Starting the 2022 college football season 6-0 (4-0 ACC), No.4 Clemson walked away from Alumni Stadium in Boston with a 31-3 win over Jeff Hafley’s Boston College. This Clemson team has faced some tough competition the past few weeks, with wins over two top 15 teams in Wake Forest and NC State before handling their business on the road against the Golden Eagles. Week 7 may see the Tigers facing their toughest matchup yet, again hitting the road to take on Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.  Swinney and the Tigers are heading into their seventh straight game this season as the betting favorite, though this matchup with the Seminoles is the closest the lines have been all season. Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers’ matchup with the Seminoles?  We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbook’s lines for Clemson’s Week 7 game. Point spread: Clemson -4.5 Clemson moneyline: N/A NC State moneyline: N/A Over/Under: 51.5 List No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game
On3.com

INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 5-star Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 7 player. The Camden (NJ) High senior ranks as the No. 2 center in the 2023 class. Listed at 7-foot-1, the five-star played this summer with the NJ Scholars program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. He averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
