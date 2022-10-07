ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy School District 20 Superintendent announces retirement

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy School District 20 (D20) Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory, announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic school year and will remain in his position until June 30, 2023.

The announcement happened during the Thursday, Oct. 6 D20 Board of Education School Board meeting. On Friday, Oct. 7, Superintendent Gregory sent a letter to the community, and in it, he said in part quote “I am happy to see what lies ahead for me and happy I had an adventurous and fulfilling 32 years in Academy District 20.”

>>Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video

Superintendent Gregory hopes to make the transition to a new leader “smooth and successful,” making the announcement early enough to give the Board of Education enough time to find the next Superintendent.

The district has not announced its plans for the search for a new Superintendent. Superintendent Gregory also sent the below message to the D20 community.

Academy District 20 Community,

It is with both happiness and sadness that I write to inform you I have made the decision to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.  I am happy to see what lies ahead for me and happy I had an adventurous and fulfilling 32 years in Academy District 20.  I am also sad to leave a place where I have spent nearly 60% of my life and developed respectful and trusting relationships with our parent community.  I believe leadership has a life cycle and I believe my life cycle is ending. In short, it is time for a new leader to take Academy District 20 into the future.

Academy District 20 is in a great place.  This year, we earned the Accredited with Distinction designation from The Colorado Department of Education for the fourteenth consecutive year, we ended last year with nearly 80% of our third graders reading at or above grade level, we implemented a strategic plan focused on people and learning, and we are poised to meet the needs of future generations of students.  This is a special community that values education and is a great place for students to learn and grow.  The future is bright for Academy District 20.

I am committed to finishing strong and to making the transition to a new leader smooth and successful.  I am making this announcement now to assure the Board of Education has sufficient time to run a full search process to determine the next Superintendent.  You can look forward to receiving updates on the search and hiring process in the coming weeks and months.

These last few years have been challenging for us all and I thank you for your support during my tenure as your Superintendent.  Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

J. Thomas Gregory

NewsBreak
