Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New accessible and inclusive playground opens at Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new accessible and inclusive playground at Ballou Park in Danville. The mayor, city council members, and the community celebrated the opening of the new playground with a ribbon-cutting Friday. The fully-accessible playground includes seesaws with chairs for those with physical impairments and swings...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s EnVision Center opens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors made the final touches on a new community center Thursday before its grand opening Friday. The EnVision Center has its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community members can use...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Local shop to unveil Dolly Parton mural

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Paint Me Pretty had a Dolly Parton mural commissioned to help bring a little bit of Tennessee to Virginia. The incredible mural was painted by local artist Tyler Reynolds. Reynolds said he completed the masterpiece in just a week and a half, though he said...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Lynchburg public works prepares for winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It may only be fall, but Lynchburg Public Works is ready to take on the next snowy day. They have already started preparing for winter weather conditions. Deputy Director Clay Simmons said this week they loaded up the salt barn with around 3500 tons of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Non-profits FARRR, Lighthouse are steps closer to building affordable housing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization FARRR and Lighthouse Beloved Community are working to bring modern age compartmental houses to Virginia. In collaboration with building company Rok On, the non-profit secured 90 acres of land between Watts Street, Holiday Street and Harmony Street in Lynchburg. The goal of Lighthouse is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
BEDFORD, VA

