Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick-or-Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offers all kinds of fun
Now is your chance to dress up the kids in their Halloween costumes and do some trick-or-treating at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton shows you some of the fun activities waiting for you at this very festive event. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Lots of Halloween fun happening at Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Now is your chance to dress up the kids in their Halloween costumes and do some trick-or-treating at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shows you some of the fun activities waiting for you at this very festive event. Trick-or-Treat Fest runs through October 30th.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick-or-Treat Fest offers all kinds of family Halloween fun
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton previews all of the fun waiting for families at the Cleveland Metroparks Trick-or-Treat Fest. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It's a Monster Mash dance party at Trick-or-Treat Fest
Trick-or-Treat Fest is happening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through October 30th and it offers all kinds of Halloween-themed fun. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton checks out the Monster Mash Dance Party. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
northeastohioparent.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Elephants Enjoy Giant Pumpkins
As part of its seasonal animal enrichment, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently let its elephants enjoy an extra big treat!. More festive fun happens all month long, and especially at the zoo’s Trick or Treat Fest presented by Citizens, which takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of October. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit futureforwildlife.org/trickortreatfest.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
newsymom.com
Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun
Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Co. Animal Shelter looks to find lots of forever homes during 'Adoptober'
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is taking part in "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" by reducing their adoption fees to $30-$50 as part of a month-long promotion called “Adoptober.”. Mindy Naticchioni, the Shelter Administrator, said the purpose of the promotion is to help dogs find a home.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pierogies of Cleveland helps Fox 8 Morning Show Celebrate National Pierogi Day
No one knows pierogies better than the folks at 'Pierogies of Cleveland'. The popular cafe not only serves up their 'grandma approved' recipe, they also make and sell 36 different types of gourmet pierogies. Pierogies of Cleveland paid a special visit to the Fox 8 studio in honor of October 8th being National Pierogi Day. https://www.poconlinestore.com/
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the eastside, you should check out the delectable corn dogs at Banter. You can't go wrong with their classic corndog, which consists of an all-beef hot dog deep-fried in batter made with Ohio cornmeal and comes with the traditional yellow mustard and ketchup. Customers also love their Mexican street corndog, which is a classic corndog accompanied with aioli, queso blanco, tajin (seasoning that's a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt), and cilantro. If you're vegetarian, try the veggie corndog, which is made with a plant-based hot dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Making Dinner Easy
Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sunny and mild –Here’s the next chance of rain
We gradually warm up to more seasonable readings for two days. The next shot of rain arrives Wednesday especially later in the day & night into early Thursday. We will have two shots of cool air over the next week. The first one is Thursday into Friday and another one is early next week.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Cleveland Guardians fan dog, parking prices, Akron pride, more – Game 2 sights, sounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians saw fans showing jersey pride at Progressive Field, parking prices across the board, a special Guardians fan pooch and more. Here’s a look at the sights and sounds in and near the ballpark Saturday:
Cleveland Scene
Win a pair of tickets to the Cleveland Beer Week Cleveland Heights Neighborhood Crawl
Win a pair of tickets to the Cleveland Beer Week Cleveland Heights Neighborhood Crawl on Friday, October 14th from 6-10 pm. Tickets will be emailed to winners in advance of the event. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
cleveland19.com
Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
Elyria Has Dogs You Can Adopt Because of Hurricane Ian
Looking for a New Member of the Family? The city of Elyria has taken in several dogs that are adoptable because of families that have been misplaced due to Hurricane Ian. Keep reading to find out how you can take one home. One of the afterthoughts for those dealing with tropical storms and dangerous weather […]
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Comments / 0