Colorado Springs, CO

April Macie is back in town to perform at 3E’s Comedy Club

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — She’s been seen on Netflix’s “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” on NBC’s “The Last Comic Standing,” and on FOX21 Morning News. Now, April Macie is back in town for four shows at the 3E’s comedy club in Colorado Springs.

Macie spoke with FOX21 Morning News on Friday ahead of her shows this weekend.

Macie will be at the 3E’s Comedy Club on Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8, with two shows each night.

KXRM

KXRM

