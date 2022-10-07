Biden issues pardon for simple possession of marijuana convictions; DeJear promises to ‘legalize cannabis in Iowa’ as governor

Read full article on original website
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
NORML Op-Ed: Claims of 'Fentanyl-Laced Cannabis' Are Common, But Are They Accurate?
Rarely a week goes by without police or other public officials warning about so-called “fentanyl-laced” weed. Upon closer inspection, however, there’s little if any truth behind these sensational claims. A case in point: Police in Brattleboro, Vermont generated headlines last year when they, along with agents from...
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
Iowa Senator Debate: Franken, Grassley argue over dismissed kissing allegation by fired staffer
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Abortion rights and an allegation of an unwanted kiss that Des Moines police dismissed six months ago brought some of the most prolonged exchanges in what could be the only debate between the two major party candidates in Iowa’s U.S. senate race Thursday night. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford […]
What Governors, Candidates Are Saying About Biden's Marijuana Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that federal offenses of simple marijuana possessions would be pardoned.
KIMT
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Biden pardons marijuana offenses, calls for review of federal law
The president will also be urging governors to do the same for cases regarding state offenses of civil possession of marijuana.
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Don't Cover Hundreds Kamala Harris Had Convicted
Nearly 2,000 people were convicted for marijuana possession, cultivation or sale while Harris was San Francisco district attorney.
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
Republican legislators offer opposition to cannabis legislation
Rep. Sabi 'Doc' Kumar (R-Springfield) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) are two of many Republicans against recreational cannabis in the state of Tennessee.
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
Corydon Times-Republican
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
KTBS
What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana?
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he does not have the authority to issue a pardon for simple marijuana possession with our approval from the state parole board, unlike President Biden who granted clemency Thursday to thousands convicted of the same charge in criminal court. (Canva image) President Joe Biden...
Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law has profound impact, experts and individuals say, even if it affects fewer people than similar state and local initiatives. Biden has called on governors to issue similar pardons regarding state marijuana offenses.
