No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan

U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
DNIPRO, Ukraine -- Several strikes on the central city of Dnipro on Monday killed four people and injured 19, local officials said. They also partially destroyed a telecommunications building and left a city bus charred and mangled beside a large smoldering crater in the street. Bystanders said a rocket hit...
European Gas Prices Decline As Stockpiles, LNG Imports Rise
European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of LNG, while the region tries to ease an unprecedented energy crisis. — European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of liquefied natural gas, while leaders from the region continue to seek ways to ease an unprecedented energy crisis.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy
A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high gas prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save energy.The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers' monthly bill in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring.That “gas and heating price brake" would kick in next March and apply until April 2024, panel co-chair Veronika Grimm said. Private gas customers would...
Lawmakers criticize US reliance on foreign oil as OPEC+ slashes production
Congressional lawmakers blasted the United States's continued reliance on foreign energy after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by more than two million barrels a day.
White House pushes clean energy, says US must reduce reliance on foreign oil in wake of OPEC+ decision
The White House is hoping transitions to clean energy and continued dips into the strategic oil reserves will help offset OPEC's decision to cut back oil production.
Energy & Environment — Schumer eyes ‘NOPEC’ bill after oil cuts
OPEC’s production cuts are both renewing interest in a bill that would make the cartel’s oil companies subject to lawsuits and prompting calls to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to designate a new national monument in Colorado next week. This is Overnight Energy &...
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
Yellen says OPEC oil production cuts bad for global economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the oil production cut by OPEC+ "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy.
Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.
Gasoline futures tick higher on OPEC+ production cut
Gasoline futures prices have started to rise again, after the global oil cartel led by Russia and Saudi Arabia vowed to cut production. Why it matters: If sustained, wholesale gas prices could lead to an uptick in consumer prices, reinvigorating inflation as a political issue. Driving the news: A key...
