No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan

A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high gas prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save energy.The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers' monthly bill in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring.That “gas and heating price brake" would kick in next March and apply until April 2024, panel co-chair Veronika Grimm said. Private gas customers would...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO