Read full article on original website
Tana Lu
2d ago
we should actually show these woman The Texas way of doing things especially if IT WAS OUR FAMILY God bless that poor man God be with Him that is SICK
Reply(1)
65
Jack Hook
2d ago
This happens way more then they realize facts. Another big problem these same so called care givers replace medication for patients with like aspirin or other over the counter drugs and sells the prescription drugs for money true facts.
Reply
33
Roberta Weyandt
2d ago
I worked in a nursing home once in Calif I turned two nurses in for abusing a resident not sure what happen I quit it's so sad the way they are treated
Reply(1)
42
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Driver Charged with Murder After Killing 14-year-old in Drunk-Driving Crash and A Discussion About Drunk Driving and BACSavannah VillanuevaGalveston, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
HPD: Security guard had several encounters with man prior to deadly shooting
HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man after she got off duty from a nearby apartment complex early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station on Westheimer Road near Fondren in the Westchase area. Houston...
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
Suspects arrested, charged in 2021 murder of woman playing dominos in NE Houston, HPD says
Houston police learned a group of people were outside playing dominos when the two suspected men approached them and started shooting.
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Man shot twice by security guard that was trying to stop a robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man being robbed at gunpoint was accidentally shot twice by a security guard that was trying to help him, according to Houston police. It happened in the parking lot of a nightclub off the North Freeway near West Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday. We're told...
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
Texas City nursing home fires employees after video shows elderly resident being hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — At least two employees of a Texas City nursing home have been fired after a video showed an 87-year-old resident being hit, kicked and dragged by employees. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation said an internal investigation was initially launched against the employees and they were immediately...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
Argument ends in woman’s boyfriend being shot by co-worker
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man’s killer after he was shot to death at an apartment in west Houston. Officers were called to The Mansions of Shadowbriar on Overbrook Lane near Westheimer Road and found a man’s body. Police said a male co-worker was at...
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
17-year-old accused of throwing objects, shooting at Bacliff bicyclists, pedestrians, deputies say
Deputies believe a 17-year-old they arrested this week is the one who terrorized the Bacliff area with objects thrown out of a moving vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Woman airlifted after being shot in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a home in west Harris County, according to deputies. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Waverly Grove Drive, near West Little York and Barker Cypress.
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 85