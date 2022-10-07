ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
NBC Sports

Judon's red sleeves with classic 'Pat Patriot' jerseys is a great combo

The New England Patriots might not win Sunday's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, but they'll at least look pretty damn good no matter the outcome. The Patriots will wear their classic red jerseys with the white "Pat Patriot" helmets Sunday. The team has not worn this uniform combo since 2012.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance On Sunday

You can usually count on CBS commentator Tony Romo to offer some of the best insight on NFL Sundays. That's why his performance today is so perplexing for fans today. Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for today's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo have dominated all game thanks to four first-half touchdowns from Josh Allen.
FanSided

PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NESN

Jared Goff Explains What He Saw From ‘Really Good’ Patriots Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots defense pitched a shutout of the NFL’s No. 1 rated offense, earning some well-deserved praise from their opponent. The Patriots defense was stifling Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, making just about every play it needed to in order to keep the high-scoring Detroit Lions at bay. Whether it be a ridiculous 77.7% success rate on third and fourth down, two forced turnovers or a four-drive stretch where the Lions gained 90 total yards, New England was dominant, and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff knows it.
