Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment

Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building

Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries

TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
740thefan.com

Names released in fatal rollover crash near Rugby

RUGBY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people involved in a fatal rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Rugby Thursday evening. The Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Kevin Lyon, of Belvidere, N.J., died and 50-year-old Michele Butcher, of Walker, La., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
RUGBY, ND
WFMZ-TV Online

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting in Pottstown, trial for another man begins

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has pleaded guilty, while the trial for another man accused in that shooting has begun. Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before the jury selection was to begin in his trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ

