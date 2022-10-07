Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from I-81 motorcycle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County on Friday that resulted in a fatality. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 at 6:30 p.m., when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver.
WFMZ-TV Online
Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Speeding SUV causes serious crash near Hellertown, driver flees the scene
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for the vehicle and driver that caused a serious crash in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (also known as Route 412), near the Giant supermarket, police said. Officers were...
Police seek leads after driver seriously injured in Bethlehem hit-and-run
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV who hit another vehicle and fled the scene Saturday along Route 412. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries, police said. The incident happened around 7:46 p.m. near the 1800 block of...
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after fiery crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County late Friday morning, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Saturday. The crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury Township. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment
Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
Times News
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries
TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents left in shock after Mahanoy City fire damages row homes
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Tom Tobin said he looked out the window Friday night and saw fire crews turning onto the 100 block of Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. "I looked out the side window, the exit window and I see huge fire flames," said Tobin. Glass could be seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
740thefan.com
Names released in fatal rollover crash near Rugby
RUGBY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people involved in a fatal rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Rugby Thursday evening. The Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Kevin Lyon, of Belvidere, N.J., died and 50-year-old Michele Butcher, of Walker, La., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting in Pottstown, trial for another man begins
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has pleaded guilty, while the trial for another man accused in that shooting has begun. Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before the jury selection was to begin in his trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
