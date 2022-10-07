Singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale to perform at Word Barn

Singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale returns to the Word Barn in Exeter on Saturday, Oct. 8 in support of her new record, “Better By Now.” Seacoastonline ran a few questions by Annibale to get to understand her process, her approach to music, and what she’s set out to accomplish with her latest batch of tunes. Oh, and she also answers a slew of questions about, well, words.

Seacoastonline: Let’s talk about the new record, “Better By Now.” What were your goals for this effort?

Annibale: I really just wanted to have fun making this record, and I did. There are a lot of difficult emotions processed within these songs, but I love that it is truly a spectrum of emotions. I was experiencing pretty crazy highs and lows over the course of writing this record (you know, getting married, but simultaneously surviving a pandemic). I wanted to write songs that I really enjoyed singing, that represented this bizarre period of time in life, but also dug into some stuff in the past that I hadn’t written about.

Seacoastonline: How did past recording experiences inform the way this latest batch of tunes came out? What’s gotten better? What have you learned along the way?

Annibale: Something I’ve definitely realized is that recording music is my favorite part of my work. The hardest part is done, the writing, and then comes the fun part of watching the songs come to life trying new ideas on each one. I found a producer to work with that encouraged the process to be fun while also stress and ego free, while still communicating the intense emotions.

Seacoastonline: Is songwriting an easy or arduous process for you? Are you a fly by the seat of your pants kind of writer, or do you actively need to schedule “office hours” when it comes to putting pen to paper (or fingers to the clacker, as it were...)?

Annibale: It’s a bit of both. I’ve definitely set aside time so that I’m not distracted by other more “urgent priorities”, but I’ve also just had moments of inspiration that make nothing else matter as much. This record was definitely both. Some songs took months, and many rewrites and others were just naturally flowing.

Seacoastonline: Where do you draw influence from?

Annibale: Lots of places honestly, so it’s hard to pin down my biggest influences. So here are some folks I’ve been listening to a lot within the last few years: Andy Shauf, Big Thief, Villagers, Tegan & Sara, Dan Croll, Margaret Glaspy. ... But really just an individual song by an artist I’d never heard before can be just as inspiring or influential as something I’ve been listening to since I was a teen.

Seacoastonline: In general, why music? Why do you seek it? Why do you create it?

Annibale: Music has a pretty powerful and mysterious way of connecting people to each other and to their own emotions. I think that’s why on all accounts.

Seacoastonline: Was there a moment or experience in particular that led you to chase music as a means of earning a living?

Annibale: I’m not entirely sure it was a conscious decision to earn a living, more like a connection to something and a string of little successes that keep me going in the direction of music being the thing that I “do” - I started writing songs as a teenager, around the time you're supposed to start thinking about college or what you want to do with your life. Music is the first thing that made sense to me, and maybe the only thing that no matter how difficult or how many times I get discouraged, I still get up the next day and keep doing it.

Seacoastonline: You’re making a stop at the Word Barn on your release tour. What excites you about the gig?

Annibale: The Word Barn was one of my first shows back after the shutdown of many venues, and cancellations of tours. I played outside in their meadow, and it was a gorgeous night. It’ll be my first time in the actual barn, and I’m excited to experience that. It’s really a special place.

Seacoastonline: Given its name (the Word Barn), what’s your favorite word?

Annibale: I really don’t think I have a favorite word. However, If I had to choose, I’d probably choose a word that is fun to say, like “ruckus” or “bamboozled” or maybe even “Piccadilly,” which I always enjoyed hearing on the London tube when I visited.

Seacoastonline: What word do you tend to overuse?

Annibale: Sorry.

Seacoastonline: What’s a word to live by?

Annibale: Gratitude.

Seacoastonline: What’s a word that sums up where you are at this point in your career?

Annibale: Persevere.

Seacoastonline: And finally, what’s a word that envelopes what you aspire to find as you continue to navigate this life?

Annibale: Contentment.

Seacoastonline: Is it weird to play to a room full of strangers? Or do you find comfort in sharing songs with a collective of staring eyeballs?

Annibale: Ha, well yes, it is kind of weird getting on stage and being vulnerable with your deepest emotions in front of strangers. But considering I’ve been doing that for the last 20 years; I’ve definitely gotten used to it. I’m always just trying to connect with the people in front of me. Sometimes it’s really comforting, and you can feel the connection back, and sometimes you don’t. That’s been an observation of mine lately - some rooms of people just have a magic energy and some just do not. I’m hoping for one of those more magical rooms at the Word Barn. I think it might actually be weirder to perform for a room full of people I know!

Seacoastonline: Have you found any enhanced appreciation for being able to take your songs to the road given the forced layover we all experienced in 2020?

Annibale: Definitely. And I’ve been telling audiences this too… any time I actually step on stage and the show is actually happening, I have a greater feeling of gratitude that we are all there at all.

Seacoastonline: What can folks expect when they come out to see you perform this time around?

Annibale: I’ll be playing a lot of the new record, and I’ll be joined by my friends Mark Ramsey on keys and Tommy Ng on bass & backing vocals.

