Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed

I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press.

Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most.

Others are more like thread. The first one sticks to your sleeve by accident, but it is a dazzling one and you find yourself first watching for and then actively pursuing similar threads. You gather them in a small pile and little by little, in between other stories, you knit them together.

Like this story: Signs point to staff as suppliers of prison drugs in Michigan prisons.

It was the numbers that first got my attention.

Drug overdoses in Michigan prisons roughly doubled in 2020 and then roughly doubled again in 2021.

That’s a story in itself.

But here’s another thread: Prison officials say much of the prison drug supply is smuggled in by visitors. But visits were mostly shut down in 2020 and 2021.

Then, coincidentally, there was the prison officer who reached out to me, based on other stories I had written, and related suspicions that co-workers were supplying drugs to prisoners.

I found out two corrections officers had recently been charged with smuggling drugs into prison — one by state prosecutors and one by the federal Justice Department. One officer told the Michigan State Police he was receiving $5,000 for each delivery he made.

I remembered a story I wrote a while back about a prison manager who was fired after telling supervisors about a colleague he believed was involved in smuggling. He was later proven right and rehired, with back pay. And I realized I knew another officer who had been complaining about lax security protocols at the front gate.

So many threads. But it was the mom whose son died of an overdose while housed in a prison treatment facility who helped tell readers why they should care.

Corrupt corrections officers represent a tiny minority of the thousands of hard-working men and women who perform these dangerous jobs. But the bad ones can do a world of harm.

Telling important and complicated stories requires time and experience.

Your support through Free Press subscriptions makes that possible.

