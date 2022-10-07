ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXlfg_0iQDYTyz00

Good morning, Free Press subscribers.

I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press.

Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most.

Others are more like thread. The first one sticks to your sleeve by accident, but it is a dazzling one and you find yourself first watching for and then actively pursuing similar threads. You gather them in a small pile and little by little, in between other stories, you knit them together.

Like this story: Signs point to staff as suppliers of prison drugs in Michigan prisons.

It was the numbers that first got my attention.

Drug overdoses in Michigan prisons roughly doubled in 2020 and then roughly doubled again in 2021.

That’s a story in itself.

But here’s another thread: Prison officials say much of the prison drug supply is smuggled in by visitors. But visits were mostly shut down in 2020 and 2021.

Then, coincidentally, there was the prison officer who reached out to me, based on other stories I had written, and related suspicions that co-workers were supplying drugs to prisoners.

I found out two corrections officers had recently been charged with smuggling drugs into prison — one by state prosecutors and one by the federal Justice Department. One officer told the Michigan State Police he was receiving $5,000 for each delivery he made.

I remembered a story I wrote a while back about a prison manager who was fired after telling supervisors about a colleague he believed was involved in smuggling. He was later proven right and rehired, with back pay. And I realized I knew another officer who had been complaining about lax security protocols at the front gate.

So many threads. But it was the mom whose son died of an overdose while housed in a prison treatment facility who helped tell readers why they should care.

Corrupt corrections officers represent a tiny minority of the thousands of hard-working men and women who perform these dangerous jobs. But the bad ones can do a world of harm.

Telling important and complicated stories requires time and experience.

Your support through Free Press subscriptions makes that possible.

Thank you,

Paul

You can reach me at pegan@freepress.com

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit News

Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing

Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence

Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

34-year-old Detroit man charged with murder in Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting

A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder, in Thursday's fatal shooting of a Dearborn hotel clerk, who police say was executed after first being wounded by the gunman. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was arraigned Sunday in 19th District Court in Dearborn on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Prison#Metro Detroit#Drugs#Culprits Of Michigan#Justice Department#The Michigan State Police
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Second Whitmer kidnap plotter sentenced to prison

Kaleb Franks, a central figure in the largest domestic terrorism investigation in a generation who admitted to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. The sentence represented a big break because Franks pleaded guilty to a charge punishable by up to life...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State uses suspects' words as evidence of support for Whitmer kidnap plot

Tension between the prosecution and defense erupted Friday as an FBI special agent continued to testify in Jackson County in the trial of three men accused of aiding terrorism by helping others in a broader plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, belonging to what prosecutors said is a dangerous gang, and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Suspect arrested in alleged human trafficking case in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Police investigated an alleged human trafficking incident when they responded to a case about a missing 21-year-old. On October 7, Michigan State Police Metro North Detectives and the missing woman's family located multiple sex ads of her in the Oakland County area. Through lead investigative detectives, they were able to make contact with the missing woman.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in overdose deaths investigation in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Knoxville police arrested a Detroit man in connection with the overdose deaths of three people.Police arrest Donjae Bell, 29, after authorities conducted a search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive No. 23 in Knoxville as part of an investigation. Authorities located both powder and pills suspected of being heroin or fentanyl, items for manufacturing, packaging, and selling drugs, and other unknown pills.Police say Bell, who is originally from Detroit, is a fugitive from Ohio. He is charged for being a fugitive from justice. "Charges are forthcoming from Monday's operation and the investigations into the overdose deaths is continuing. 
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Detroit Free Press

'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit

During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days.  But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight.  ...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy