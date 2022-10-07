First Country: New Music From Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, Morgan Evans & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

Some strong shots of whiskey do what wine and beer can’t: prime this couple of a night of long-overdue romance. Written by Jessi Alexander, Brock Berryhill and Cole Taylor, this track pairs Moore’s solidly country voice with Block’s smooth, penetrating soprano, backed by Aldean-esque, hard-charging guitars and production.

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, “Beer With My Friends” (Video)

The video for this collaboration between longtime friends and kin creative spirits Chesney and Old Dominion puts a spotlight on the mutual passion they hold for music and good times. Filmed during an Old Dominion pop-up show, the vid offers footage of Chesney and Old Dominion both onstage and off. Given the years-long break in touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic (as well as the current surge in cancellations of concert dates in general), the clip is a nice reminder of the joy these musicians take in returning to the road.

Mickey Guyton, “How You Love Someone”

This tender ballad counts the minute ways someone shows their affections, led by Guyton’s masterful vocals. The song follows her recent, dreamy release “Somethin’ ‘Bout You,” with both songs finding Guyton in a musical moment centered in love and happiness.

Everette, “Wild Woman”

Everette’s Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia are at their bluesy best on this laid-back, yet ferocious rocker, as praising a woman for unabashedly doing things her own way. “Keep your wings in the wind no matter how hard it blows,” they sing. The track is included on the duo’s Luke Laird and Ben Phillips-produced Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot: Side B , out today.

Morgan Evans, “Over for You”

Evans initially offered an achingly raw performance of this heartbreaking song during one of his sets at CMC Rocks in Australia, not long after news broke that Evans and wife Kelsea Ballerini are going through a divorce. He later played it during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, and has now released the performance to DSPs. This piano/vocal rendition sears with vulnerable heartache on every line, especially telling lyrics such as, “How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down/ How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?” Many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans’ best releases to date.

Madeline Edwards, “Too Much of a Good Thing”

“What if the sweet don’t have to turn to sting?” Edwards sings on “Too Much of a Good Thing,” musing that when life is going well, it doesn’t always mean the other shoe is about to drop. This gorgeous, piano-based song showcases both her warm, powerful voice, and her knack for insightful songwriting. Edwards wrote the song with Ian Christian and Trannie Anderson, not long after learning she would be opening concerts for Chris Stapleton.

Edwards just announced not only her signing to Warner Music Nashville, and “Too Much of a Good Thing” will be included on her upcoming major label debut, Crashlanded , out Nov. 4.

Zach Williams and Walker Hayes, “Jesus’ Fault”

CCM artist Zach Williams previously earned a hit with his collaboration with country artist Dolly Parton, and this time he teams with “Fancy Like” hitmaker Walker Hayes, in the just-released video for the track “Jesus Fault,” from Williams’ album A Hundred Highways . The video for this track features plenty of studio footage of Williams and Hayes, as they recorded this country jam band tribute to a life improved by faith. Their vocals blend with an easygoing energy, while the video captures the camaraderie between these two musicians.

Emily Ann Roberts, “Whole Lotta Little”

A delightful, throwback sound packed with warp-speed fiddle, steel and banjo. Roberts’ rapid-fire vocals ring with personality and conviction as she revels in a life that’s short on money but rich in love. Produced by Trent Willmon (known for his work with Cody Johnson), this winning track brings out the best in her traditionalist sensibilities and her bluegrass roots.