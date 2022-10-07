No injuries as fire department responds to fire near furnace in mobile home

Aberdeen Fire & Rescue was called to a mobile home Thursday afternoon for a report of a fire.

The call was at 3:12 p.m. in the 600 block of South 13th Street. According to a news release from the department, firefights found a small area of fire near the furnace. According to the news release, the tenant used a fire extinguisher prior to the department's arrival to douse most of the flames.

Firefighters extinguished hot spots and checked the mobile home to ensure the fire didn't spread elsewhere in the home, according to the release.

Cause of the fire is unknown and no one was injured. Two adults, a juvenile and several pets were inside and were able to get out.

Due to power and gas being shutoff, the American Red Cross was contacted to assist with temporary housing.