At Crimson Lights, Billy fawns over Johnny, who feels he and his mother have been reading the same ‘How to’ book… “How to Help Your Child Accept His Bio Mom”. On the patio, Chelsea perks up her ears and listens as he tells Billy that Victoria stuffed him with food before he came there — it must be part of the handbook. She listens as Billy explains why they feel protective of him. The kid insists he’s over Chelsea being his birth mom and just wants things to get back to normal. Billy warns if you don’t deal with things, they fester. “I’m really not freaked out about it,” the boy says, as he tells Billy he won’t scream or cry if that’s what he expects. He just wants to drop it. Billy promises nothing will change and no one will force him into anything. Johnny doesn’t want to keep talking about this all the time. “It’s done now, right.” Billy agrees, “It’s done. It’s your call.”

