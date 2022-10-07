Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Jack Bruce: “Jimi Hendrix regarded the guitar as an extension of himself. But in an instrumental sense, I would argue that Eric Clapton was probably better”
In this classic 2003 interview, the pioneering bass guitarist and rock legend talks Cream, explains why Clapton was better than Hendrix and confesses his love for gangsta rap. In the late '50s and early '60s, the bass guitar was a simpler, safer beast. You listened to your guitarist and plunked away at your root notes, taking care not to step on the drummer’s toes, of course.
George Harrison Said the ‘Saddest’ Part of Being in The Beatles Was the Impact on His Relationship With His Bandmates
George Harrison and his bandmates argued often in The Beatles. He said that this was the saddest part of being in the celebrated band.
Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson’s Complicated Childhood
Brian Wilson earned recognition for his role with the Beach Boys. The artist sometimes mentioned his relationship with his parents, particularly his 'cruel' father.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Andrew: Scathing details about Duke of York from unheard interviews revealed by journalist
According to prominent correspondent Valentine Low’s new book – Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown – Prince Andrew had two ‘toe-curling’ interviews that explained who he really is as a person. Interview 1 – halfway across the globe. According to Low’s book, Prince...
SFGate
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to...
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And Manipulations
It’s going to be another exciting week on B&B. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, promises the drama heating up once again for the Los Angeles fashionistas. A marriage ends, step-siblings battle it out, and a young boy is caught in the middle.
Paul McCartney Recalled the Previously Untold Backstory of an Old Beatles Photo
Paul McCartney recalled a story about himself and John Lennon that he hadn't told before. He said it's one of the few stories about The Beatles he hadn't told.
Popculture
Max Thieriot Talks Challenge of Starring in 'Fire Country' and 'Seal Team' (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is about to be all over Paramount. Along with starring in the Paramount+ show SEAL Team, the 33-year-old actor will also star in the CBS series Fire Country, which premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Thieriot talked about balancing both shows.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie
Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
wonderwall.com
Supreme Court deals loss to Scientology, Danny Masterson, plus more ICYMI news
Chalk it up as a loss for Scientology. On Oct. 3, the United States Supreme Court shut down the Church of Scientology's request to keep a Danny Masterson lawsuit out of the public eye. Back in 2019, four women and one of their husbands filed a civil lawsuit against the controversial church, claiming they were being harassed, stalked and surveilled after accusing the "That '70s Show" star — a prominent Scientologist — of sexual assault. Scientology argued that the lawsuit should be handled by the church's private arbitration, citing the fact that the accusers — all former members — signed contracts barring them from suing the church. The church won its initial case but a California appeals court overturned the ruling earlier this year, claiming the accusers no longer live under Scientology rule because they aren't practicing members anymore. On Oct. 3, the SCOTUS said it would not take up the case, which let the appellate court's decision stand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death
She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Tennessee’s Dark Horse Recording
More than 40 years ago, when Robin Crow was a young artist signed to RCA, he visited Caribou Ranch, producer James William Guercio’s barn-turned-studio in the Colorado Rockies where Elton John, Chicago and Dan Fogelberg recorded now-classic albums in the 1970s. “ ‘Well, this is heaven,’ ” Crow recalls thinking at the time. His career as an instrumental guitarist never took off — and he never got to record at Caribou, which was damaged in a fire in 1985 — but the studio left a lasting impression on Crow. It was exactly what he had in mind when, in 1993, he...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Popculture
Bernard McGuirk, 'Imus in The Morning' Radio Personality, Dead at 64
Legendary New York City radio host Bernard McGuirk has died. McGuirk, who was the longtime executive producer and personality of Imus in the Morning and most recently served as the co-host of WABC's Bernie & Sid in the Morning alongside Sid Rosenberg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5 surrounded by his loved ones at a local hospital following a "courageous" battle with prostate cancer. McGurik was just weeks shy of his 65th birthday.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
SheKnows
Chelsea Spirals After Ambushing Johnny — and Nikki Grills Noah
At Crimson Lights, Billy fawns over Johnny, who feels he and his mother have been reading the same ‘How to’ book… “How to Help Your Child Accept His Bio Mom”. On the patio, Chelsea perks up her ears and listens as he tells Billy that Victoria stuffed him with food before he came there — it must be part of the handbook. She listens as Billy explains why they feel protective of him. The kid insists he’s over Chelsea being his birth mom and just wants things to get back to normal. Billy warns if you don’t deal with things, they fester. “I’m really not freaked out about it,” the boy says, as he tells Billy he won’t scream or cry if that’s what he expects. He just wants to drop it. Billy promises nothing will change and no one will force him into anything. Johnny doesn’t want to keep talking about this all the time. “It’s done now, right.” Billy agrees, “It’s done. It’s your call.”
