Guitar World Magazine

Jack Bruce: “Jimi Hendrix regarded the guitar as an extension of himself. But in an instrumental sense, I would argue that Eric Clapton was probably better”

In this classic 2003 interview, the pioneering bass guitarist and rock legend talks Cream, explains why Clapton was better than Hendrix and confesses his love for gangsta rap. In the late '50s and early '60s, the bass guitar was a simpler, safer beast. You listened to your guitarist and plunked away at your root notes, taking care not to step on the drummer’s toes, of course.
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie

Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
wonderwall.com

Supreme Court deals loss to Scientology, Danny Masterson, plus more ICYMI news

Chalk it up as a loss for Scientology. On Oct. 3, the United States Supreme Court shut down the Church of Scientology's request to keep a Danny Masterson lawsuit out of the public eye. Back in 2019, four women and one of their husbands filed a civil lawsuit against the controversial church, claiming they were being harassed, stalked and surveilled after accusing the "That '70s Show" star — a prominent Scientologist — of sexual assault. Scientology argued that the lawsuit should be handled by the church's private arbitration, citing the fact that the accusers — all former members — signed contracts barring them from suing the church. The church won its initial case but a California appeals court overturned the ruling earlier this year, claiming the accusers no longer live under Scientology rule because they aren't practicing members anymore. On Oct. 3, the SCOTUS said it would not take up the case, which let the appellate court's decision stand.
Loudwire

Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Herbie J Pilato

Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
Billboard

Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Tennessee’s Dark Horse Recording

More than 40 years ago, when Robin Crow was a young artist signed to RCA, he visited Caribou Ranch, producer James William Guercio’s barn-turned-studio in the Colorado Rockies where Elton John, Chicago and Dan Fogelberg recorded now-classic albums in the 1970s. “ ‘Well, this is heaven,’ ” Crow recalls thinking at the time. His career as an instrumental guitarist never took off — and he never got to record at Caribou, which was damaged in a fire in 1985 — but the studio left a lasting impression on Crow. It was exactly what he had in mind when, in 1993, he...
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Popculture

Bernard McGuirk, 'Imus in The Morning' Radio Personality, Dead at 64

Legendary New York City radio host Bernard McGuirk has died. McGuirk, who was the longtime executive producer and personality of Imus in the Morning and most recently served as the co-host of WABC's Bernie & Sid in the Morning alongside Sid Rosenberg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5 surrounded by his loved ones at a local hospital following a "courageous" battle with prostate cancer. McGurik was just weeks shy of his 65th birthday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings

The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
SheKnows

Chelsea Spirals After Ambushing Johnny — and Nikki Grills Noah

At Crimson Lights, Billy fawns over Johnny, who feels he and his mother have been reading the same ‘How to’ book… “How to Help Your Child Accept His Bio Mom”. On the patio, Chelsea perks up her ears and listens as he tells Billy that Victoria stuffed him with food before he came there — it must be part of the handbook. She listens as Billy explains why they feel protective of him. The kid insists he’s over Chelsea being his birth mom and just wants things to get back to normal. Billy warns if you don’t deal with things, they fester. “I’m really not freaked out about it,” the boy says, as he tells Billy he won’t scream or cry if that’s what he expects. He just wants to drop it. Billy promises nothing will change and no one will force him into anything. Johnny doesn’t want to keep talking about this all the time. “It’s done now, right.” Billy agrees, “It’s done. It’s your call.”
