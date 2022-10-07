Read full article on original website
Retro Advocate: The 1964 State Fair, and meet Swiss immigrants who settled White Rock Creek
Meet Jacob and Anna Hinterman Buhrer, Swiss immigrants who settled on White Rock Creek in the 1880s. The family first lived in the area that is now Junius and Gaston. Jacob acquired land and 12 milk cows but quickly realized that the area was not viable for cattle grazing, so he moved the family to a meadow with water and good drainage and constructed a house and barn. Jacob purchased 350 acres. In 1890, a white, two-story home sat atop a hill on their property. Here’s the rest of the story behind this lesser-known pioneer family. (More)
Photos: How East Dallas gets in the Halloween spirit
We’re a week into October, and our neighborhood is preparing for Halloween. That includes planning costumes, stocking up on candy and, of course, decorating the house. It’s a busy time for everyone. The State Fair of Texas has started, the big Red River game is this weekend, and football season is in full swing for high school, college and pro leagues. People are getting holiday plans nailed down, flights booked, menus set.
Dallas is one of the most expensive cities for household spending
When it comes to expenses, Dallas has plenty and places in the top 25 of 50 cities across the nation with big spending bills. Our city places at No.21 for most expensive city for household bills, according to a new study by doxoINSIGHTS. The report looks at total amount on bills per month and categorizes them. Those categories include utilities, auto loans cable and internet, health insurance and more.
Texas Women’s Foundation hosted 37th annual luncheon with Allyson Felix as keynote speaker
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 37th Annual Luncheon happened Thursday at the Hilton Anatole with guests, sponsors and high school students from across Dallas-Fort Worth. The Lake Highlands-based organization’s event was sponsored by Dallas Mavericks and hosted retired Olympic athlete and current entrepreneur Allyson Felix...
