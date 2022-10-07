Read full article on original website
Russian Prisoner of War Says He Joined Army to Pay Off ‘World of Tanks’ Debt
A Russian soldier captured by Ukrainian forces told interviewers that he only joined the military to pay off debts he got from playing the online video game World of Tanks and donating cash to a Russian woman on TikTok. The Russian soldier was interviewed on YouTube by Ukrainian blogger Volodymyr...
Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks
The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, warning of humanitarian risks if the renewed conflict persists. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Has Been Declared a Hate Group
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party has been listed as one of 20 established and emerging hate groups in Australia by a global extremism think tank, for its track record on anti-multiculturalism, white nationalism, and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. In a report released on Wednesday, the Global Project Against Hate and...
Majority of Australians Do, in Fact, Support Public Corruption Hearings
More than two thirds of Australian voters would want to see politicians held to account in public, even as the government trudges ahead with a bill that would see the hearings of a National Anti-Corruption Commission held behind closed doors by default. Late last month, the Labor government finally delivered...
97-Year-Old Ex-Prime Minister Declares He Is Running for Office Again
Once the world’s oldest serving state leader, Malaysia’s 97-year-old former prime minister has announced his intention to extend his role in politics—in theory into his 100s. This was declared on Tuesday by Mahathir Mohamad, as he outlined his plan to defend his parliamentary seat for Malaysia’s upcoming...
This Is What Women Protesting in Iran Want the World to Know
Women cutting their hair among the crowds, hijabs being waved in the air, headscarves being burned. It’s young women in Iran who have been front and centre during mass anti-regime protests which are about to enter their fourth week. “It was like a war,” one female student in her...
The Rise and Rise of Antibiotic Abuse in India
Inside Raj Yadav’s home, beside the railway tracks and across from the polluted Mithi River in Mumbai, India, hangs a photograph of a woman in her early 30s. “Her picture is the only part of my house that I clean regularly. It serves as a reminder every day of how we can’t take life for granted,” said the 27-year-old mechanic, originally from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Voices: So much for taking back control – Britain is tumbling into a full-blown sovereign debt crisis
When I was a small boy at school, Andrew Bailey was a prefect and, then as now, a distant figure of authority. We called this stout disciplinarian “Bastard Bailey” because he showed little mercy towards any pupil he discovered enjoying an illicit Rothmans behind the science labs. Entreaties for clemency based on fictional bereavements or medical conditions were routinely ignored. Names were obtained, noted and passed on for appropriate action.Seems he hasn’t changed that much. The distressed pension funds begging him to buy their devalued British government bonds have been met with that same stony resistance. He’s right, in...
China’s ‘Zero COVID’ Policy Is Going to Last a Whole Lot Longer
Those who have hoped that China would lift its draconian pandemic control measures soon are in for a rude awakening. Beijing just offered the clearest sign that its zero-COVID policy is not going anywhere. For three days in a row, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, doubled down on the need for stringent curbs to guard against new coronavirus strains.
Young Australians Are Expected to Get Screwed by the Government’s Tax Cuts
The Stage 3 tax cuts, the third and final phase of the former Morrison government’s tax plan, have pinned Albanese’s government against the wall. In two weeks’ time, the Albanese government will hand down its first budget. It will be the first time in history any Australian government has done a complete redo of the books for a financial year already covered by a previous budget. And, in this case, the redo comes with white hot debate over a slate of tax cuts that will overwhelmingly go to those who don’t need them.
Inside ‘Quiet Firing’: When Your Boss Forces You to Quit Without Asking You To
For Arzan Pawar, a 23-year-old chef based in Mumbai, the prospect of working at one of India’s finest luxury hotels meant many things – he could introduce his cherished family recipe of traditional Parsi scrambled eggs in the hotel’s extensive breakfast spread, the odd contrast of calm and chaos in the high stakes kitchen would probably take the edge off his anxiety, and the joy of feeding people on a large scale would be second to none.
