A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
Huge Cocaine Haul Found at Italian Port Built by the Mafia

Police have broken up a lucrative cocaine smuggling network involving corrupt workers at a port in southern Italy that was built with mafia cash. On Thursday, around 300 officers carried out coordinated raids across Italy to arrest 36 people involved in smuggling multiple tons of cocaine from South America to the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria.
Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks

The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, warning of humanitarian risks if the renewed conflict persists. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.
WORLD
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Has Been Declared a Hate Group

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party has been listed as one of 20 established and emerging hate groups in Australia by a global extremism think tank, for its track record on anti-multiculturalism, white nationalism, and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. In a report released on Wednesday, the Global Project Against Hate and...
Majority of Australians Do, in Fact, Support Public Corruption Hearings

More than two thirds of Australian voters would want to see politicians held to account in public, even as the government trudges ahead with a bill that would see the hearings of a National Anti-Corruption Commission held behind closed doors by default. Late last month, the Labor government finally delivered...
97-Year-Old Ex-Prime Minister Declares He Is Running for Office Again

Once the world’s oldest serving state leader, Malaysia’s 97-year-old former prime minister has announced his intention to extend his role in politics—in theory into his 100s. This was declared on Tuesday by Mahathir Mohamad, as he outlined his plan to defend his parliamentary seat for Malaysia’s upcoming...
This Is What Women Protesting in Iran Want the World to Know

Women cutting their hair among the crowds, hijabs being waved in the air, headscarves being burned. It’s young women in Iran who have been front and centre during mass anti-regime protests which are about to enter their fourth week. “It was like a war,” one female student in her...
The Rise and Rise of Antibiotic Abuse in India

Inside Raj Yadav’s home, beside the railway tracks and across from the polluted Mithi River in Mumbai, India, hangs a photograph of a woman in her early 30s. “Her picture is the only part of my house that I clean regularly. It serves as a reminder every day of how we can’t take life for granted,” said the 27-year-old mechanic, originally from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Voices: So much for taking back control – Britain is tumbling into a full-blown sovereign debt crisis

When I was a small boy at school, Andrew Bailey was a prefect and, then as now, a distant figure of authority. We called this stout disciplinarian “Bastard Bailey” because he showed little mercy towards any pupil he discovered enjoying an illicit Rothmans behind the science labs. Entreaties for clemency based on fictional bereavements or medical conditions were routinely ignored. Names were obtained, noted and passed on for appropriate action.Seems he hasn’t changed that much. The distressed pension funds begging him to buy their devalued British government bonds have been met with that same stony resistance. He’s right, in...
China’s ‘Zero COVID’ Policy Is Going to Last a Whole Lot Longer

Those who have hoped that China would lift its draconian pandemic control measures soon are in for a rude awakening. Beijing just offered the clearest sign that its zero-COVID policy is not going anywhere. For three days in a row, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, doubled down on the need for stringent curbs to guard against new coronavirus strains.
Young Australians Are Expected to Get Screwed by the Government’s Tax Cuts

The Stage 3 tax cuts, the third and final phase of the former Morrison government’s tax plan, have pinned Albanese’s government against the wall. In two weeks’ time, the Albanese government will hand down its first budget. It will be the first time in history any Australian government has done a complete redo of the books for a financial year already covered by a previous budget. And, in this case, the redo comes with white hot debate over a slate of tax cuts that will overwhelmingly go to those who don’t need them.
Inside ‘Quiet Firing’: When Your Boss Forces You to Quit Without Asking You To

For Arzan Pawar, a 23-year-old chef based in Mumbai, the prospect of working at one of India’s finest luxury hotels meant many things – he could introduce his cherished family recipe of traditional Parsi scrambled eggs in the hotel’s extensive breakfast spread, the odd contrast of calm and chaos in the high stakes kitchen would probably take the edge off his anxiety, and the joy of feeding people on a large scale would be second to none.
