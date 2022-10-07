Read full article on original website
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
NBC 29 News
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
cbs19news
Possibility of 'twindemic' this flu season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System talked about both viruses in Friday's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time...
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
Civil War Reenactor Indicted For Planting Pipe Bomb In 2017 At Cedar Creek Battlefield
A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., on Thursday, for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the
NBC 29 News
Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest. “There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
WHSV
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
