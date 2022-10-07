ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Albemarle County, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Possibility of 'twindemic' this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System talked about both viruses in Friday's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theflucobeat.com

The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Water Resources#Food Security#Water Management#Emergency Management
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC 29 News

Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest. “There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come...
CROZET, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy