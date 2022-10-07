ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Village of Bath part of wastewater upgrade program

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Two Southern Tier villages will be part of a wastewater upgrade program designed to give longevity to clean water systems.

Governor Hochul’s office announced that the Village of Bath and the Village of Endicott are part of the Asset Management Program. The program “will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities,” the announcement said.

The process of the $10 million program includes inventory, assessment, and tracking of water infrastructure throughout its life to “improve resiliency, longevity, budgeting, and proper operation. It will also include engineering consulting, software management systems, and technical training for local governments.

“My administration is committed to helping local communities across the state protect wastewater systems that are often a municipality’s single-most valuable asset,” the Governor said. “By evaluating flood resilience needs, these local asset management programs will help our communities mitigate the effects of climate change and better prepare for the future.”

The full list of municipalities in the program is below:

Capital Region:

  1. Albany County
  2. Village of Athens
  3. Town of East Greenbush
  4. City of Glens Falls

Central New York

  1. City of Auburn
  2. Village of Marcellus
  3. Village of Skaneateles

Finger Lakes

  1. Village of Arcade
  2. Village of Le Roy
  3. Village of Lima
  4. Livingston County

Long Island

  1. Village of Hempstead
  2. Suffolk County

Mid-Hudson

  1. Village of Rhinebeck
  2. Town of Ulster
  3. City of Newburgh

Mohawk Valley

  1. City of Gloversville
  2. City of Johnstown
  3. City of Little Falls

New York City

  1. New York City

North Country

  1. Town of AuSable
  2. Village of Philadelphia
  3. Village of Sackets Harbor

Southern Tier

  1. Village of Bath
  2. Village of Endicott

Western New York

  1. Erie County
  2. Village of Sherman
