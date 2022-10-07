Land alongside Missouri River will house new KC Current stadium: SportsBeat KC podcast

The Kansas City Current broke ground on their new 11,500-seat stadium on Thursday and hundreds of fans came to celebrate with the owners, executives and players at Berkley Riverfront Park.’

On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, you’ll hear from co-owners Angie and Chris Long, PortKC president Jon Stephens and National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman. They spoke with Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff.

The Longs’ dream of building their team its own stadium is edging closer to reality. Stephens speaks to development in the Riverfront area.

Berman, meanwhile, tell us what this project means not only for the league but around the soccer world. She also shares her thoughts on the the Current’s rise from last place to a playoff spot this year, and recent allegations of abuses by coaches elsewhere in the league.

