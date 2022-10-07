ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON, DC
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
etxview.com

Student school board member seeks legal recognition

ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
Washington City Paper

D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way

It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Right To Privacy#2nd Amendment#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#The Humanities In Action#The Supreme Court
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off

BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson for the Democratic nominee for governor, issued a statement which said, "The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
coffeepresschs.com

Destruction of churches leaves fear that history is repeating

The Maryland Police Department has their hands full as three churches burn to the ground in Bethesda. From 1:55 to 2:35 on one July Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Police Department gets a cluster of calls concerning the North Bethesda United Methodist Church and the St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church.
BETHESDA, MD
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
campussafetymagazine.com

Johns Hopkins Anesthesiologist, Army Doctor Charged with Spying for Russia

Baltimore, Maryland – An anesthesiologist, who works for Johns Hopkins, and her spouse, who is a U.S. Army Major and doctor, face criminal charges for allegedly plotting to give confidential military medical records to Russia. The U.S. Department of Justice revealed last week that Anna Gabrielian, 36, and Jamie...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment

BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City reaches tentative agreement with members of homeless encampment under JFX

BALTIMORE -- City officials said they have reached a tentative agreement with a group of homeless people who are currently sleeping under the Jones Falls Expressway.The homeless encampment has grown since last week, and it got more attention when vendors who rent the space for the Baltimore Farmers' Market showed up on Sunday and found people living in the space.That spurred several days of conversations on clearing the area in time for the next weekly farmers' market. "It's terrible," said Mitchell Salland, a vendor. "I understand that they need a place but we pay rent, we pay a lot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
BALTIMORE, MD

