Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
etxview.com
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way
It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off
BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson for the Democratic nominee for governor, issued a statement which said, "The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution...
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Nottingham MD
Public hearing scheduled for Baltimore County trash, recycling collection regulation changes
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management will be holding a public hearing in October regarding proposed changes to solid waste collection regulations. The Baltimore County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) is proposing revisions to the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s (BSWM) “Regulation for Baltimore...
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
coffeepresschs.com
Destruction of churches leaves fear that history is repeating
The Maryland Police Department has their hands full as three churches burn to the ground in Bethesda. From 1:55 to 2:35 on one July Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Police Department gets a cluster of calls concerning the North Bethesda United Methodist Church and the St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church.
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee collaborative continues, Mayor Scott says he wants group to 'wrap up' work
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to put his faith in his squeegee collaborative to produce recommendations for a problem Scott said has impacted Baltimore for nearly 40 years. The collaborative includes members of the business community, the mayor’s administration, non-profits and squeegee kids. The group has been...
campussafetymagazine.com
Johns Hopkins Anesthesiologist, Army Doctor Charged with Spying for Russia
Baltimore, Maryland – An anesthesiologist, who works for Johns Hopkins, and her spouse, who is a U.S. Army Major and doctor, face criminal charges for allegedly plotting to give confidential military medical records to Russia. The U.S. Department of Justice revealed last week that Anna Gabrielian, 36, and Jamie...
Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment
BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
City reaches tentative agreement with members of homeless encampment under JFX
BALTIMORE -- City officials said they have reached a tentative agreement with a group of homeless people who are currently sleeping under the Jones Falls Expressway.The homeless encampment has grown since last week, and it got more attention when vendors who rent the space for the Baltimore Farmers' Market showed up on Sunday and found people living in the space.That spurred several days of conversations on clearing the area in time for the next weekly farmers' market. "It's terrible," said Mitchell Salland, a vendor. "I understand that they need a place but we pay rent, we pay a lot...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Homeless activists protest removal of encampment near Baltimore Farmers' Market
The city served them eviction notices to have the area clear for the market Sunday, but homeless families and advocates said they aren’t going anywhere.
