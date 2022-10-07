Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen Walters
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Man uses mouse trap to steal checks from drop box in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after using a mouse trap to steal checks from an apartment complex dropbox in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said It happened at Hillcrest apartment around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 30. The man peeped through the latch to see...
One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened just after noon Sunday. The shooting happened at a Kroger at Riverdale Road and E. Shelby Drive. The suspect fled in a...
“That’s a lot of money”: Union claims $300K worth of checks were stolen & cashed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of a local union worry that criminals are stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks and cashing them across town. “That’s a lot of money,” said James Pool, the business manager for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 369. “That can put some small contractors out of business.”
actionnews5.com
Sorority hosts domestic violence awareness event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in the Mid-South work hard Saturday to bring awareness to an issue that plagues communities everywhere. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought Memphis police and survivors together to discuss domestic violence. According to the Family Safe Center, it often times takes a victim...
Orange Mound high school gets renovation, new use more than 40 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New life for an icon of a Memphis community. After sitting vacant for more than four decades, the historic Melrose High School in Orange Mound is finally under renovation. Earlier this year, the City of Memphis announced it was granted $3 million in funding for the...
MPD kickoffs new campaign against youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday kicks off National Faith and Blue Weekend. Here in Memphis, the Memphis Police Department is hosting nearly 50 events aimed at community policing. For many Memphians, flashing blue lights symbolize trauma and are the telling sign of another violent act. “Every time we see blue lights we get nervous, but if […]
Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
actionnews5.com
Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
Have a purr-fect night at the annual Paw Prints Party at the Humane Society
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is holding its annual Paw Prints Party this weekend. “It is our largest fundraiser, and we are so excited to be able to have it here at the shelter this year,” said Ellen Zahariadis, Executive Director of the local Humane Society. “It is the very first time we’ve ever had it at the shelter, and we are just excited to be able to show people our home. The home that our community built really to take care of animals in Memphis and Shelby County.”
Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank. On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene off Poplar Avenue, on Valleybrook Drive. Officers were told that a man had a $7,200...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
localmemphis.com
Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located — a victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said. Two other shooting victims were also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Cordova HOA bands together to change its charter, ban future home sales or purchases by investors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is committed to providing solutions to challenges in the area's housing market. That includes the local fight against out-of-state investors who buy up properties, flip them into expensive rentals and keep ownership of reach for many Mid-South families. That was front and center in Cordova...
Water main break closes lanes on Poplar Ave. in front of East High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MLGW told ABC24 News that repairs are expected to take most of the day Monday. The break was due to the age of the main. There are about 15 customers affected. --------------------------------------------- All east and westbound lanes in the Poplar and Greer area between Tillman...
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting on American Way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
