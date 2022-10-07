ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Sorority hosts domestic violence awareness event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in the Mid-South work hard Saturday to bring awareness to an issue that plagues communities everywhere. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought Memphis police and survivors together to discuss domestic violence. According to the Family Safe Center, it often times takes a victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD kickoffs new campaign against youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday kicks off National Faith and Blue Weekend. Here in Memphis, the Memphis Police Department is hosting nearly 50 events aimed at community policing. For many Memphians, flashing blue lights symbolize trauma and are the telling sign of another violent act. “Every time we see blue lights we get nervous, but if […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Have a purr-fect night at the annual Paw Prints Party at the Humane Society

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is holding its annual Paw Prints Party this weekend. “It is our largest fundraiser, and we are so excited to be able to have it here at the shelter this year,” said Ellen Zahariadis, Executive Director of the local Humane Society. “It is the very first time we’ve ever had it at the shelter, and we are just excited to be able to show people our home. The home that our community built really to take care of animals in Memphis and Shelby County.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located — a victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said. Two other shooting victims were also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

