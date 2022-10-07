MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is holding its annual Paw Prints Party this weekend. “It is our largest fundraiser, and we are so excited to be able to have it here at the shelter this year,” said Ellen Zahariadis, Executive Director of the local Humane Society. “It is the very first time we’ve ever had it at the shelter, and we are just excited to be able to show people our home. The home that our community built really to take care of animals in Memphis and Shelby County.”

