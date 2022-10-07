ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
PAWHUSKA, OK
New York Post

Eat up and slow down with EveryPlate’s new line of slow cooker meals

If you can’t stand the heat in the kitchen, let’s take things slow. By that we mean by way of a slow cooked meal, which has been the problem-solving solution for families everywhere when faced with mouths to feed and no time to cook. EveryPlate was so inspired...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Bullet#Juicer#Nutrition#Hype#Scouted
The Kitchn

Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer

Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot

If you’re looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This ‘Life-Changing’ Heated Eye Massager Is Said to Help Battle Migraines & It's on Rare Sale for 36% Off Ahead of October Prime Day

Our eyes hold a lot of tension, from consuming different screens with blue light to dealing with the sun’s harsh rays. In reality, the only time our eyes get to relax is right before bed — and even that’s debatable. Let’s face it, we can’t help but mindlessly scroll through social media before bed, which can lead to a lot of problems. Whether you have tired eyes or constant migraines, you need to take care of your peepers! Thanks to one of the best Amazon deals today, we may have found the answer to our eye problems. Thousands of customers have...
ELECTRONICS
BHG

Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough

There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
RECIPES

