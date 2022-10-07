Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
utrockets.com
Freshman Reese Jansa in Second Place After 36 Holes of Rocket Classic
PORT CLINTON, Ohio – Freshman Reese Jansa is in second place and just one shot out of the lead following Monday's opening two rounds of the Rocket Classic. Jansa shot three-over par 147 at the par-72, 6,118-yard Catawba Island Course to help put the Toledo women's golf team in third place after the opening 36 holes.
utrockets.com
Rockets Look to Make it Three Straight When They Host Kent State on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo will look to make its third straight MAC win when it hosts Kent State at the Glass Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 15 (3:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+). The Rockets (4-2, 2-0 MAC) are all alone in first place of the MAC West Division following their 52-32 victory at Northern Illinois on Oct. 8.
utrockets.com
Toledo Picks Up 1-1 Draw at Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Toledo women's soccer team ended the weekend with a 1-1 draw at Central Michigan Sunday afternoon. Senior Morgan Otteson made a spectacular play for the opening goal of the match. She jumped over a Central Michigan defender who attempted to poke the ball away and shot the ball to the bottom left corner of the net to put Toledo (1-7-5, 0-3-3 MAC) ahead 1-0 in the 23rd-minute. Central Michigan's Ashley Scesniak tied the game in the 61st-minute, but neither team could break the tie before the final horn.
utrockets.com
Toledo Shoots Eight-Under to Move Up Three Spots at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Three Rockets shot under par in Monday's second round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate to help the Toledo men's golf team move up three spots in the team standings. Toledo posted an eight-under par 280 score today on the par-72, 7,147-yard Blackthorn Club course and is at even-par through 36 holes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utrockets.com
Quinyon Mitchell Named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after his historic performance against Northern Illinois. The Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week grabbed four interceptions against NIU, returning two for touchdowns in the 52-32 win in DeKalb. Mitchell collected three interceptions in the first half, the first of which he returned for a 25-yard pick six to put Toledo ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. He also returned his second interception for a touchdown, and his third pick came in the final seconds of the second quarter in NIU's end zone. Mitchell's final interception of the game came on Northern Illinois' opening drive of the second half.
utrockets.com
Rockets Dominate in Three-Set Sweep of Akron
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team wrapped up a 2-0 weekend with a three-set sweep of Akron at home on Saturday. The Rockets (12-5, 5-1 MAC) won the first two sets convincingly, 25-14 and 25-17, before fending off a frisky Zips squad (4-14, 1-6 MAC) in the third set to hold on for the sweep.
Toledo pastor reacts to shooting at Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — A lot went through Tommy Youngquist's head when he heard about the shooting at a Whitmer High School football game Friday night. "My heart broke for them," Youngquist said. "What are they going to do to find hope in tragedy? That's what I thought." The senior...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
WKRC
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Mike Hart's Terrifying Sideline Collapse This Saturday
Jim Harbaugh is sending his support Mike Hart's way following the Michigan assistant's frightening sideline collapse. In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure and had to be carted off the field. He was later brought to a local hospital for further evaluation and will now remain their overnight according to Harbaugh.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Sandusky train derailment
Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Comments / 0