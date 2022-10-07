Fox has found its Charlie Collier replacement. Rob Wade, most recently Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, is becoming its new CEO, IndieWire has learned. Collier is heading to Roku. Wade, the former “Dancing with the Stars” showrunner, will tack on some new responsibilities. In addition to the unscripted fare he’s overseen, he’ll now been in charge of animation house Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment, as well as Studio Ramsay Global. All of those entities were brought in under Collier. Not only will Wade continue to have final say in alternative programming, he’ll also add scripted content creator Fox...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO