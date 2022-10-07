Read full article on original website
Related
Fox Entertainment Has a New CEO: Rob Wade Will Replace Charlie Collier
Fox has found its Charlie Collier replacement. Rob Wade, most recently Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, is becoming its new CEO, IndieWire has learned. Collier is heading to Roku. Wade, the former “Dancing with the Stars” showrunner, will tack on some new responsibilities. In addition to the unscripted fare he’s overseen, he’ll now been in charge of animation house Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment, as well as Studio Ramsay Global. All of those entities were brought in under Collier. Not only will Wade continue to have final say in alternative programming, he’ll also add scripted content creator Fox...
‘My Octopus Teacher’ Director James Reed Ties With BBC Studios
EXCLUSIVE: James Reed, director of Oscar-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, has struck a one-year development partnership with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the deal, Reed and his company Underdog Films will work with the BBC’s commercial producer-distributor over the next 12 months, adding to its pipeline of natural history feature docs. Reed will be joined by his Underdog creative partner Matt Houghton. The news has been unveiled as the UK’s Wildscreen Festival gets underway, the respected natural history TV festival, and Reed is due to speak on a panel later today. He achieved worldwide acclaim with Netflix 2020 doc My Octopus...
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
RELATED PEOPLE
Keanu Reeves Exits ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
Updated, October 7: Keanu Reeves will not be leading the upcoming Hulu series “Devil in the White City.”. The “John Wick” actor was cast as Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The series was set to follow Burnham’s career parallel to Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.
Niecy Nash-Betts Never Disappoints, From ‘The Rookie: Feds’ to ‘Dahmer’ And Beyond
On a Saturday afternoon in September, I laughed alone on my couch while watching Niecy Nash-Betts play the comically overzealous FBI newbie Simone Clarke in ABC’s The Rookie: Feds. Later that night, I sobbed while taking in her heartbreaking performance as Glenda Cleveland, Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbor, in Netflix‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In between blowing my nose and wiping my tears, I had an epiphany: We should put Niecy Nash-Betts in everything. Since kicking off her career in the 90s, Nash-Betts has flexed her hosting, producing, comedy, and acting skills across the industry. It’s no secret she has range,...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fred Schneier, Longtime Viacom and Showtime Executive, Dies at 95
He also produced telefilms starring Jon Voight and Louis Gossett Jr. during his career. Fred Schneier, who oversaw programming at Showtime, headed Viacom Pictures and produced films for his own banner, has died. He was 95. Schneier died Sept. 15 at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Diane Schneier...
Collider
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'
The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
Collider
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
Tammy Wynette miniseries, ‘George & Tammy,’ nears debut on Paramount TV
A TV miniseries about one of the most famous couples in country music -- Tammy Wynette and George Jones -- is set for release later this year by the Paramount Network. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon star in “George & Tammy,” a six-episode series that delves into the duo’s rocky relationship and the iconic music they performed, together and separately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to...
‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
Here's the cast of Mindy Kaling's animated 'Velma' series and who they're playing
HBO Max's upcoming adult animated series cast includes Kaling as Velma, Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Sam Richardson as Shaggy.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
msn.com
Netflix unveils new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Marvel stars' new comedy show
WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero have teamed up for a brand new Netflix workplace comedy series, Blockbuster, which has just released its first trailer. The famous video rental chain stores were once a staple in most towns and over the years with the rise of streaming (the...
ETOnline.com
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Loretta Lynn; 'Reboot' star Rachel Bloom
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers country superstar Loretta Lynn:...
Collider
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
Comments / 0