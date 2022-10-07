REARDAN, Wash. – Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made. Police made contact with the school superintendent and requested the school be placed in modified lockdown until the parent could be detained. However, law enforcement was unable to locate the parent, so students, faculty, and staff were evacuated as a precaution. Children were released to their parents or guardians. SCSO, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol joined the effort to ensure the school’s safety alongside Reardan police. Reardan police clarified there is no danger to the Reardan community at this time. Friday, Oct. 7 was a planned day off, so if students or staff left anything behind, they can come by the school between noon and 2 p.m. to retrieve their belongings.

REARDAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO