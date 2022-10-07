Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Binance says at least $100 million stolen in blockchain attack
Criminals were able to exploit a flaw in Binance Bridge and tried to get away with at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies, the company has admitted. Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that allows cryptocurrency users to exchange tokens from one chain (for example, Ethereum), to another (for example, Binance Chain). The bridges are often riddled with flaws, and as such are a major target for cybercriminals. Some of the biggest crypto heists came as a result of an exploited bridge (think Ronin bridge, Wormhole, Harmony, and others). In fact, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently said that more than $2 billion were stolen in bridge hacks, this year alone.
Uber exec's conviction sends chilling message to CISOs
Former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan’s conviction for mishandling a 2016 data breach is renewing long-held fears among chief information security officers that they could be "sacrificial lambs" when cyberattacks occur. Driving the news: A jury found Sullivan guilty this week of obstructing an active FTC investigation into Uber’s...
The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance lost $100 million in hack
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million of Binance Coins (BNB) were stolen, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, tweeted Friday morning. Hacked through an exploit on a cross-chain bridge. "An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
CNBC
$570 million worth of Binance's BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Binance said a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. In total, hackers withdrew 2 million BNB tokens — about $570 million at current prices — from BNB Chain said in a blog post on Friday. An...
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
u.today
Here's How Cardano Can Become Part of Digital Online Identity in Future
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Former Coinbase Execs Raise $5.3M for Web 3 Node Support Platform
The company, founded by two former Coinbase employees, secured $5.3 million to accelerate the development of Web 3 infrastructure and tools. Company founders Ola Muse and Karthik Kalyanaraman left Coinbase in August. It only took them two months to raise and close the seed round, which was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
bitcoinist.com
Veteran Blockchain Network Syscoin Launches First Rollup Solution
Syscoin’s Layer 2, Rollux OPv1, Enters Public Testnet. Singapore – 29/09/22 – Syscoin, the veteran blockchain network which provides developers with secure and scalable infrastructure solutions, has released its first rollup solution, Rollux OPv1, on the public testnet. Rollux is Syscoin’s in-house rollup suite, and it’s the...
coingeek.com
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
New Visa Reports Underscore Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, today shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.
bitcoinist.com
3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple
This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
PayPal won’t fine users for misinformation posts, policy posted “in error”
PayPal on Saturday denied that it intends to fine users who use its service to "promote misinformation," saying an earlier policy update notice describing such a change was sent "in error." Driving the news: A new PayPal Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) expanded the company's list of prohibited activities to include...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
PayPal says it never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) has no intention of fining customers for spreading "misinformation", Bloomberg News reported on Monday, after a new user agreement outlining such a plan from the digital payments giant met with strong backlash.
COVID-impact questions dropped from jobs report
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is retiring certain questions related to the pandemic used in its monthly jobs report. Why it matters: The questions were added to its household survey in May 2020, to examine the effects of the pandemic on the labor market. They have now become "less relevant," the agency noted on Friday.
Comments / 0