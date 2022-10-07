ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance says at least $100 million stolen in blockchain attack

Criminals were able to exploit a flaw in Binance Bridge and tried to get away with at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies, the company has admitted. Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that allows cryptocurrency users to exchange tokens from one chain (for example, Ethereum), to another (for example, Binance Chain). The bridges are often riddled with flaws, and as such are a major target for cybercriminals. Some of the biggest crypto heists came as a result of an exploited bridge (think Ronin bridge, Wormhole, Harmony, and others). In fact, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently said that more than $2 billion were stolen in bridge hacks, this year alone.
Uber exec's conviction sends chilling message to CISOs

Former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan’s conviction for mishandling a 2016 data breach is renewing long-held fears among chief information security officers that they could be "sacrificial lambs" when cyberattacks occur. Driving the news: A jury found Sullivan guilty this week of obstructing an active FTC investigation into Uber’s...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World

As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
Here's How Cardano Can Become Part of Digital Online Identity in Future

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Former Coinbase Execs Raise $5.3M for Web 3 Node Support Platform

The company, founded by two former Coinbase employees, secured $5.3 million to accelerate the development of Web 3 infrastructure and tools. Company founders Ola Muse and Karthik Kalyanaraman left Coinbase in August. It only took them two months to raise and close the seed round, which was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University.
Crypto
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability

The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
Veteran Blockchain Network Syscoin Launches First Rollup Solution

Syscoin’s Layer 2, Rollux OPv1, Enters Public Testnet. Singapore – 29/09/22 – Syscoin, the veteran blockchain network which provides developers with secure and scalable infrastructure solutions, has released its first rollup solution, Rollux OPv1, on the public testnet. Rollux is Syscoin’s in-house rollup suite, and it’s the...
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance

Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info

Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
New Visa Reports Underscore Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, today shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.
3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple

This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
COVID-impact questions dropped from jobs report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is retiring certain questions related to the pandemic used in its monthly jobs report. Why it matters: The questions were added to its household survey in May 2020, to examine the effects of the pandemic on the labor market. They have now become "less relevant," the agency noted on Friday.
