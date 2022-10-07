Read full article on original website
Centralia Celebrates Manufacturing Month
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centralia, and Kaskaskia College combined efforts Thursday night to celebrate Manufacturing Month and to emphasize the need for more workers in the heavy industrial trades. The event was held at Kaskaskia College’s Crisp Technology Center where the college’s training classes were on display.
2022 10/13 – Ferrell Foster Payne
Ferrell Foster Payne, 82, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 2:18 am October 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 21, 1940, in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Ferrell Glenn and Nellie Alice (Overby) Payne. Ferrell married Linda (Knox) Piercy on April 13, 2013, in Woodlawn, Illinois.
Salem Soccer Has Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer started out the weekend with 1st/2nd grade team traveling to Germantown. They pulled out an 8-1 victory. Jonah Findley scored a hat trick. Ethan Petrillo and Gavin Purcell each scored twice. Saide Holzhausen scored one goal. Petrillo, Purcell, Findley, and Libby Gozia did great in net. Hadley Michel had a solid game in the mid field.
SC Wins Herrin Tournament, Breese Central Champs At Highland – Prep Volleyball
The SC Lady Cougars won the Herrin Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. They went undefeated on the day with wins over New Athens (25-10, 25-10), Harrisburg (25-13, 25-14), Herrin (25-17, 25-19), and Crab Orchard (25-9, 25-21) all in straight sets. Sierra Arnold and Brooke Cowger were named to the All Tournament team as SC improved to 22-5 on the year and will play in the NTC Tournament this week.
2022 10/11 – William Irvin ‘Billy’ O’Bryan
William Irvin “Billy” O’Bryan, 88, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022. Born May 6, 1934, in Springfield, Washington Co., KY, he was the son of Thomas W. and Mary A. (Badgett) O’Bryan. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Dominque Catholic...
Baker, Williams lead way as So. Illinois tops Missouri St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes, Javon Williams Jr. ran for two scores and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 38-21 on Saturday. The Salukis fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before reeling off the next 38 points to remain tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The FCS No. 24 Salukis (4-2, 3-0) have won four straight and are tied with top-ranked North Dakota State and third-ranked South Dakota State. No. 19 Missouri State (2-4, 0-3) lost its fourth straight.
Christ Our Rock Runs Well At Benton Showcase
It was a very successful morning for The Christ Our Rock Silver Stallions Girls and Boys Cross Country teams at the Benton “Showcase” Invitational! 9 career Personal records (PR’s) were set today and a season PR as well by our runners. The Lady Stallions finished 10th with...
2022 10/10 – Daryl Hourselt
Daryl Hourselt, 61, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022, at Odin Care. Born August 14, 1961, in Carmel, California, he was the son of Ray and Irene (Jourdan) Hourselt who proceeds him in death. Daryl chose Simple Cremation with no public visitation or service. Memorials may be...
Jr Bobcats Soccer With A Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer’s 1st/2nd grade team will travel to Germantown this morning at 9am. The 3rd/4th grade girls will head to Breese for an 11:40 game. The 5th/6th grade boys will play in New Baden at 2:20. On Sunday the 3rd/4th grade boys will host Breese at noon. The 5th/6th...
2022 10/12 – Charlotte A. Baity
Charlotte A. Baity, 58, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 8, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital, with family at her side. Arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, Illinois (618) 548-1234, entrusted with the family’s care.
Wildcats Soccer Knocks Off Wesclin, Advances To Regional Semifinals
The Salem Wildcats won their Class 1a Regional opener on Saturday at home 2-0 over Wesclin in a physical game. Salem got their first goal on an assist from Keaton Gullion to Eli Baker as the freshman buried his 28th goal of the season. Haden Irvin added the insurance goal as Salem will return to action Wednesday in the Freeburg semifinal against top-seed Columbia.
Marion County reporting another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department is saddened to announce the death of a man in his 80s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. In the weekly COVID update, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said the man was not a long-term resident, was vaccinated but not up to date, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Car destroyed by fire in Centralia
A car parked outside a residence in the 200 block of North Maple late Saturday morning was destroyed by fire. Centralia City Firefighters say the fire started in the driver’s wheel area and spread to the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was not determined. Firemen estimated the...
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
