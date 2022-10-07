ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Evan Bredeson
The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM .

The game starts at 6:00 pm and can be seen on FS1 .

The Nebraska Cornhuksers travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for tonights matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers enters with a record of 3-2 (0-2) on a two game losing streak. While Nebraska is 2-3 (1-1) as the Huskers look for their first conference winning streak since 2018. This will be the sixth time these two schools have met on the football field with Nebraska having won all five meetings dating back to 1920.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Nebraska -3
  • Money line: Nebraska -150 / Rutgers +125
  • Over-under: 50

Nebraska at Rutgers injury report:

Out Nebraska: RB Ajay Allen, WR Decoldest Crawford, OT Teddy Prochazka, OL Nouredin Nouili Rutgers: TE Victor Konopka
Questionable Nebraska: TE Thomas Fidone Rutgers: QB Noah Vedral, QB Gavin Wimsatt, DB Desmond Igbinosun, DB Shaquan Loyal, DB Robert Longerbeam Probable Nebraska: QB Casey Thompson, TE Travis Vokolek

Advice and prediction

I think both offenses have the potential to score some points tonight and I think Nebraska's run game against a suspect Rutgers defense that surrendered 7.1 yards per carry against Ohio State could be the difference. Prediction: Nebraska 38 Rutgers 28

1

1

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

