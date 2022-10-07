Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Georgia Lt. Governor criticizes Herschel Walker following scandal
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said last week that the embattled Senate candidate Herschel Walker "has not yet earned my vote," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Driving the news: "Walker won his Senate primary not because of his political chops or policy proposals," Duncan wrote in an editorial published on CNN last week.
Parties starving weak candidates in final midterm crunch
With 30 days until the midterms, party leaders are making ruthless calculations to cut funding for underachieving candidates in a push to sharpen their top targets. In other cases, party committees and super PACs aren't spending at all on potentially winnable races because of flawed candidates. Driving the news: The...
GOP congressman defends Herschel Walker: "We all make mistakes"
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) pledged his continued support to embattled U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, saying "we all make mistakes." Driving the news: A number of prominent Republicans — including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) — have...
Ron DeSantis' migrant flights questioned after new documents released
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) bid to transport migrants last month may have gone beyond the extent of an original program designed by the state, the Washington Post reports from new state records. Driving the news: The state program, launched in July, was intended to “relocate out of the state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it. The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape,...
Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers
Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Georgia election probe seeks Flynn, Gingrich testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether or not former President Trump and others tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is seeking testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, AP reports. Why it matters: Multiple Trump allies have been tapped as targets in...
Sen. Kelly, Blake Masters spar over abortion and inflation in debate
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor faced off in their first and only televised debate in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.What happened: The three candidates debated about inflation, immigration, abortion, the 2020 election, water and other issues during the hour-long event that was largely devoid of fireworks. Border security and immigration What they're saying: Masters hammered Kelly and President Biden, whom he repeatedly sought to tie Kelly to, as ineffective at the border. Masters noted that Kelly voted against a Republican amendment that would have funded an additional...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
BlackRock defends its ESG position amid Republican criticism
Investment giant BlackRock defended its environmental, social, and governance position Friday with a dedicated website outlining its strategy amid ongoing attacks from Texas officials and Republican lawmakers. Why it matters: The asset manager is continuing to throw its weight behind ESG assets while also preparing for the possibility of its...
Arizona's mixed reaction to California water conservation proposal
Experts and officials in Arizona had mixed reactions to a conservation proposal by water agencies in California.Driving the news: In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agencies proposed a reduction of 400,000 acre-feet per year through 2026. The agencies want to be compensated for the voluntary conservation. Context: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 22-year megadrought, the worst the region has seen in about 1,200 years. The Bureau of Reclamation wants the lower basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — to conserve an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per...
Hurricane Ian may have caused $67 billion in damage, a top 5 U.S. storm
Hurricane Ian likely caused between $53 to $74 billion in insured losses from Florida to the Carolinas, with a "best estimate" of $67 billion, according to new data released today from modeling firm RMS. The big picture: These preliminary damage totals would make Hurricane Ian the costliest storm in Florida...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Left Hand Brewing wins big at GABF. Here are the other Colorado winners
Left Hand Brewing won its first Great American Beer Festival medal in 1994, the year it opened. Five, in fact.What's new: On Saturday — 29 years later — the Longmont brewery proved its still on top.Left Hand won brewery of the year in the highly competitive large category (15,001-100,000 barrels produced) at the GABF awards ceremony in Denver.It also took home a silver medal for its famous Milk Stout and a bronze for its St. Vrain Tripel — maintaining its status as the most decorated brewery in the state. What they're saying: "It's unbelievable," head brewer Gary Glass told Axios...
5 spooky attractions to check out in the Twin Cities — haunted houses, hayrides and more
ValleySCARE is no more, but there are still plenty of haunted attractions to visit this Halloween season. From family-friendly to freaky, here are five spooky things to do this month. 🏛 Shadows and Spirits: Explore the Minnesota State Capitol after dark and meet spirits from Minnesota history on this spooky guided tour. Appropriate for ages 7+. $11+.🔦 Lost Souls Cave Tour: Learn about the legend of the Wabasha Street Caves’ murdered mobsters on this winding tour through the creepy caverns. Appropriate for ages 10+. $15. 😱 Dead End Hayride: Sit and be scared on this hour-long hayride through Wyoming. Warning: The actors can reach out and grab you. Appropriate for ages 13+. $30+. 🏚 Scream Town: Walk through seven different haunted houses and a haunted corn maze at one of the Twin Cities’ most popular Halloween attractions. No listed age, but from personal experience, I’d recommend 15+. $33+. 🍴 Phantom’s Feast: Enjoy a four-course meal at the Trail of Terror grounds with a side of ghost stories and after-dinner psychic readings. Appropriate for ages 17+. $80.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0