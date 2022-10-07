Read full article on original website
American Research & Management Co. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Sells 46,621 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period.
Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 813 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.34 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,346 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 19,960 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 225.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 42.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
