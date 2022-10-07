A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO