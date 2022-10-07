Interstate 40 crash closes lane near South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.
The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and lasted until 12:58 p.m.Troopers use ‘precision immobilization technique’ to end chase through Greensboro, highway patrol says
Maps and traffic cam footage showed a large amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.
There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.
