ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Interstate 40 crash closes lane near South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdaYE_0iQDV8JM00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kowH_0iQDV8JM00
The area of the crash ( OpenStreetMap ® )

The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and lasted until 12:58 p.m.

Troopers use ‘precision immobilization technique’ to end chase through Greensboro, highway patrol says

Maps and traffic cam footage showed a large amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chk4l_0iQDV8JM00
Traffic cam footage ( DriveNC.gov | North Carolina Traffic & Travel Information )

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Related
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Gallimore Dairy Road closed after tractor trailer hits powerlines in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Gallimore Dairy Road is closed following an accident involving downed powerlines and a tractor trailer, according to the High Point Fire Department. The accident occurred when a tractor trailer struck overhead powerlines and pulled them down. The lines have been removed from the tractor trailer and the driver was not […]
abc45.com

Fatal car accident leaves one person dead

One person is dead after an early morning car accident in Greensboro. 24-Year-old Hugo Hernandez was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Randleman Rd, and 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III was also driving a Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Rd. The two cars crashed into each other and Hernadez died from his injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 40#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after DWI crash on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., two cars crashed in the 2300 block on Randleman Road. 24-year-old Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Corolla in one direction on Randleman Road. That's when police said 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III, of Greensboro, was also traveling...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy