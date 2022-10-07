Read full article on original website
Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat
A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Three charged in Belleville shooting tied to home invasion and armed robbery
One man and two women face criminal charges in a shooting investigation also tied to a home invasion and armed robbery in Belleville.
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.
Marion County reporting another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department is saddened to announce the death of a man in his 80s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. In the weekly COVID update, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said the man was not a long-term resident, was vaccinated but not up to date, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
Car destroyed by fire in Centralia
A car parked outside a residence in the 200 block of North Maple late Saturday morning was destroyed by fire. Centralia City Firefighters say the fire started in the driver’s wheel area and spread to the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was not determined. Firemen estimated the...
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
