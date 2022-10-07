Read full article on original website
Michael Hairston Jr
2d ago
There's zero evidence 🧾🧾 to suggest that Baltimore won't grow, bad politics can be changed. I have hope for the future of Baltimore, many of you commenters on message boards bring nothing new to the table, that's the problem. Hope will always get you closer to the desired destination, not some clown on the message board saying how bad things are without working to change them. I'm working to change things in Baltimore so saying there's no hope is extra motivation for me. I would like for you people that say how bad Baltimore is to comment on how wonderful things are going in Israel for the people of Palestinian descent! Since we're getting everything out in the open let's get it all out, I'm here for it!
Reply
9
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Comments / 7