Middleton, WI

nbc15.com

Sculptors volunteer their time ahead of ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight artists volunteered their time Sunday to sculp over 150 bowls, using over 350 lbs. of clay, all for a good cause. The sculptors are preparing for the ‘Souper Bowl,’ a fundraising event hosted by the UW Habitat For Humanity Chapter. The event is more than a social event with food and pottery for sale, it serves a much greater purpose.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison community gets blood pumping in support of better heart health

A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday for his 100 birthday. Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election. Hundreds of bikes to be refurbished, distributed to Madison community following donation drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

WWII veteran shares wisdom during 100th birthday celebration

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday in celebration of his 100th birthday. Send well wishes to Clarence Osland, also known as Chink, who was joined by the community at the Stoughton VFW Post #328. During his party, Osland gathered with friends and family and also shared pieces of his life.
STOUGHTON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Health
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Souper Bowls

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Breese Stevens Field to host Halloween celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will host Terror on the Turf, a Halloween celebration featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing and contests. Terror on the Turf is a ticketed event set to take place on Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music performances will...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tours Madison farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Wisconsin Thursday and spent her morning at a farm in Madison. The UW graduate and United States Ambassador to the United Nations was given a tour of the Badger Rock Urban Farm before joining a roundtable to discuss U.S. Efforts to combat global food insecurity.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

“HOLLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds” this October

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) -One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October. Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
nbc15.com

Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon. The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses. After the parade, fire trucks...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Powwow To Be Held In Madison For Indigenous Peoples’ Day

A powwow will be held in Madison tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Monday will be Wisconsin’s fourth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day was started in 2019 by Governor Tony Evers who proclaimed that Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.” Events to recognize the day will be held around the state. The powwow in Madison will begin at 7pm Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Indigenous Student Center.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Virtual map to help City of Sun Prairie plan pedestrian routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie residents are getting the opportunity to decide how the city builds transportation options for pedestrians, according to a post from the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department. In an effort to make active transportation, including walking, biking and rolling easier, safer and more...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

