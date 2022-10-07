ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022. Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles. Brian Keith Karg, 26,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder

Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
ERATH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Missing teen last seen in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
EUNICE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy