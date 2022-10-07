Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022. Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles. Brian Keith Karg, 26,...
Police : Five injured after early Sunday morning shooting at Beaumont nightclub, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting at a Beaumont nightclub left five people injured. It happened in the parking lot of the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge located at 2550 Interstate 10, Officer Carol Riley told 12News. The call regarding the shooting came in around 1:18 a.m.
Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder
Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
Man dead after being hit 'multiple times' on Highway 69 in Port Arthur Saturday night, investigation underway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a man who investigators believe was hit multiple times Saturday night. It happened on U.S. 69 southbound near an IHOP after 9 p.m., according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. One of the vehicles that hit the man was an 18-wheeler.
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Indictment returned against man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was indicted for first-degree rape Thursday in state district court. Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sept. 1. He is accused of raping the girl in late August. He is being held at...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
Two people rescued from burning home after Saturday fire in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people had to be rescued from a burning home in Bridge City. It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Firefighters from the West Orange Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bower Road shortly after 5 p.m., to assist the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
Missing teen last seen in Eunice
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
