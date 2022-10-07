ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE--  Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today. By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area. A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.
