A third of managers want employees back in the office full-time because they think they're more motivated when monitored, survey says
Fiverr's survey of executives and managers found that managers think employees take shorter breaks when they're being watched by managers.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Biden signs order to regulate surveillance of EU citizens' data
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect private data transferred between the United States and the European Union that is meant to allow Big Tech companies such as Meta and Google to continue providing data services to European customers.
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
How women are faring, 5 years after the Harvey Weinstein exposés
In the five years since the publication of two gut-wrenching exposés involving women who said they were abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein while trying to enter the industry, there's been a massive rise in social awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Despite this, there's...
Info expected to emerge slowly in hospital chain cyberattack
CHICAGO (AP) — Details of an apparent cyberattack on one of the largest health systems in the U.S. were slow to emerge as security experts on Friday warned that it often takes time to assess the full impact on patients and hospitals. Earlier this week, CommonSpirit Health confirmed it...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
PayPal won’t fine users for misinformation posts, policy posted “in error”
PayPal on Saturday denied that it intends to fine users who use its service to "promote misinformation," saying an earlier policy update notice describing such a change was sent "in error." Driving the news: A new PayPal Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) expanded the company's list of prohibited activities to include...
Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500
Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers. Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit. The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December....
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.
Biden move is a boon for cannabis capitalism
President Biden on Thursday said that he'll ask for a review of whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule 1 substance under federal law. Why it matters: This could be momentous for the upstart U.S. cannabis industry, which has been slowed at every turn by federal prohibitions. What to...
COVID-impact questions dropped from jobs report
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is retiring certain questions related to the pandemic used in its monthly jobs report. Why it matters: The questions were added to its household survey in May 2020, to examine the effects of the pandemic on the labor market. They have now become "less relevant," the agency noted on Friday.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
PayPal says it never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) has no intention of fining customers for spreading "misinformation", Bloomberg News reported on Monday, after a new user agreement outlining such a plan from the digital payments giant met with strong backlash.
Crypto: Hacker Steals Nearly $600 Million from Biggest Platform
The crypto industry just took a huge blow. The young industry is going through one of its most difficult years, defined by the slump in cryptocurrency prices. The market has lost more than $2 trillion from its November 2021 all-time high of $3 trillion. It's currently valued at $986 billion, according to data firm CoinGecko.
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
