I guess I am repeating myself, but Auburn people need some relief. They need to see something that says things are moving in a hopeful direction. When will that happen? When will Auburn move on from head coach Bryan Harsin? I don’t know him well, but from what I know, I have plenty of respect for first-year president Chris Roberts. I feel certain he has a plan. But if it takes two months for that plan to be known, the angst will be off the charts.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO