‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series
Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCap0rio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
‘Westworld’: Jonathan Nolan Drops Hint At New York Comic Con About Fifth And Final Season Negotiations
HBO has yet to officially announce a season five of Westworld, but Jonathan Nolan seemed to appear hopeful at New York Comic Con that he’ll get the series finale that he thinks the drama deserves. While promoting his new drama The Peripheral on Saturday, Nolan was asked for an update on the HBO drama from a fan. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan said. “We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.” Previously, co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that “Jonah (Nolan) and I have always had an ending in mind that...
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to...
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
"Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu
The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
WATCH: Randall Park Tries to Save the Last Blockbuster in America in Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer
Blockbuster is here to fill the workplace comedy-shaped hole in your heart. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blockbuster Friday, offering a glimpse of the upcoming series from Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), David Caspe (Happy Endings), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings). Set in the titular store, Blockbuster follows...
Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
Watch: Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
"Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez, is coming to Apple TV+ in November.
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester in new trailer
The new trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix comedy horror film Wednesday has been shared, with Fred Armisen revealed to be playing Uncle Fester. A first trailer for the upcoming Addams Family reboot series was shared earlier this summer and saw Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) causing chaos at her public school swimming pool before being transferred to Nevermore Academy.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’: AMC+ Announces Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer For Alexandra Daddario Starrer
The witches will take flight in 2023. AMC+ today announced the start date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches that stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Jack Huston and Tongayi Chirisa. The series will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the first two episodes available that same night. Subsequent episodes will rollout weekly. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence...
‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Greenlit at Starz With Katherine Langford Set to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town. Langford is best known for starring as Hannah Baker in “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix, with other prominent roles including Meg...
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
