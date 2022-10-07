ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident.

According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said while the two were discussing the accident, Knapp reportedly began hitting the woman with a metal bar. Two passersby were able to intervene until officers arrived, police said.

The woman suffered “serious injuries,” according to police, and was taken first to FHN and then to a Rockford-area hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

Knapp was charged with Aggravated Battery on a Public Way and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.

He was booked into the Stephenson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Trish Weyl Fowler
2d ago

What is wrong with people ? Cars are just things that can be fixed especially after a minor traffic accident. I pray this guy gets mandatory anger management classes

Flo Crayne
2d ago

he's to unstable, Keep him in jail, or send him for a 72 hour vacation ( nut house )

Warrior For The Christ
2d ago

I fear this happening to my wife, I'm supposed.to be a.christian now but I dont know how is let that slide...that's a dirt nap. not good considering I know Christ now, intimately. to anyone who.truly.understands....please pray for my heart to stop hardening. this is getting bad over here. thank. u.

