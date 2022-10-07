Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident.
According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said while the two were discussing the accident, Knapp reportedly began hitting the woman with a metal bar. Two passersby were able to intervene until officers arrived, police said.
The woman suffered “serious injuries,” according to police, and was taken first to FHN and then to a Rockford-area hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Knapp was charged with Aggravated Battery on a Public Way and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.
He was booked into the Stephenson County Jail on $10,000 bond.
