Foxborough, MA

NESN

Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions

FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Lions Cornerback Saivion Smith

A scary moment took place during the first half of today's matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Lions cornerback Saivion Smith collapsed onto the turf after jamming tight end Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage. An ambulance drove out onto the field at Gillette Stadium to transport him to a local hospital.
NBC Sports

Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots

The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
CBS Boston

Mac Jones practices for third straight day

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday. That doesn't mean he'll start when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it's a good sign that the injured quarterback is making progress.Jones made some throws during the media portion of Friday's practice as he works his way back from what has been reported as a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He even did a little dancing, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Chances are Mac won't be...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Bengals fans should pay attention to Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson were hoping to have a contract extension in place before the season started. While it’s unclear what Jackson is asking for, it’s obvious he wants more than what the Ravens have offered so far. Jackson, who represents himself, has cut off negotiations for the rest of the year to focus on the season.
Boston

Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation

After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
MassLive.com

Matthew Judon: ‘I’m taking us over anybody,’ Patriots front doesn’t care about matchup

FOXBOROUGH — The Lions brought the NFL’s highest scoring offense into Gillette Stadium. They limped back to Detroit with their lowest rushing total of the season and a goose egg on the scoreboard in a 29-0 drubbing against the Patriots. New England’s front seven flat-out dominated Detroit’s offensive line. Matthew Judon hit Jared Goff four times — sacking him twice — and the Lions averaged 3.7 yards per carry; they couldn’t get anything going.
MassLive.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Rams in week 5: How to watch for free

The Dallas Cowboys and their dominant defense will face Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams and their struggling offense on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or NFL+. All streaming services offer free trials for new users.
MassLive.com

How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints NFL game for free this weekend

The New Orleans Saints are trying to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle is off to a solid start in its first season since trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. The Seahawks are coming off a 48-45 victory over Detroit in which new Seattle starting QB Geno Smith passed for 320 yards and two TDs and was the NFC offensive player of the week.
NBC Sports

Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
FanSided

PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NBC Sports

Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury

Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury. The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
MassLive.com

