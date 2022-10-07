Read full article on original website
Related
Injured Lions player taken away in ambulance during game vs. Patriots
It was a scary situation at Gillette Stadium in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. An ambulance was quickly brought onto the field in the opening minutes of the game following a play when Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was spotted down on the field after the whistle had blown.
Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
NFL World Is Praying For Lions Cornerback Saivion Smith
A scary moment took place during the first half of today's matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Lions cornerback Saivion Smith collapsed onto the turf after jamming tight end Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage. An ambulance drove out onto the field at Gillette Stadium to transport him to a local hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB
The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks. Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.
Everything the Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start
There were plenty of positives to talk about after the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the performance of first-time starter Bailey Zappe was prime among them as completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Here’s what his teammates,...
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
Mac Jones practices for third straight day
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday. That doesn't mean he'll start when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it's a good sign that the injured quarterback is making progress.Jones made some throws during the media portion of Friday's practice as he works his way back from what has been reported as a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He even did a little dancing, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Chances are Mac won't be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Bengals fans should pay attention to Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson were hoping to have a contract extension in place before the season started. While it’s unclear what Jackson is asking for, it’s obvious he wants more than what the Ravens have offered so far. Jackson, who represents himself, has cut off negotiations for the rest of the year to focus on the season.
Patriots 29, Lions 0: Defense dominates, Bailey Zappe earns win in first start
The Patriots defense dominated and rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe earned the win in his first career start as New England rolled to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Lions entered Sunday’s game with the No. 1 offense in the NFL but couldn’t...
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Detroit Lions shut out by Matt Patricia and the Pats, fall to 1-4
The Detroit Lions headed to the unfriendly confines of Gillette Stadium for a matchup against the New England Patriots looking for a victory following a pair of disappointing losses. For New England, it’s 3rd stringer Bailey Zappe getting his first NFL start thanks to injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matthew Judon: ‘I’m taking us over anybody,’ Patriots front doesn’t care about matchup
FOXBOROUGH — The Lions brought the NFL’s highest scoring offense into Gillette Stadium. They limped back to Detroit with their lowest rushing total of the season and a goose egg on the scoreboard in a 29-0 drubbing against the Patriots. New England’s front seven flat-out dominated Detroit’s offensive line. Matthew Judon hit Jared Goff four times — sacking him twice — and the Lions averaged 3.7 yards per carry; they couldn’t get anything going.
Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Rams in week 5: How to watch for free
The Dallas Cowboys and their dominant defense will face Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams and their struggling offense on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or NFL+. All streaming services offer free trials for new users.
'I feel good,' but QB Dak Prescott's status vs. Eagles unclear: 'I don't know,' Jerry Jones says
Dak Prescott's status for Sunday's game against the Eagles remains unclear. He says he feels good, but Jerry Jones cautions they don't know yet.
How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints NFL game for free this weekend
The New Orleans Saints are trying to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle is off to a solid start in its first season since trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. The Seahawks are coming off a 48-45 victory over Detroit in which new Seattle starting QB Geno Smith passed for 320 yards and two TDs and was the NFC offensive player of the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL
Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NBC Sports
Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury
Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury. The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
CB Xavien Howard leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their fifth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the New York Jets in Week 5. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Xavien Howard. Joining Howard on this list are...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0