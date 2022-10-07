Read full article on original website
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
UPMATTERS
Photos: First snow of the season in the Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s not a matter of if, but when the snow will start falling in the Upper Peninsula. On Friday, October 7, 2022, parts of the region including Negaunee woke up to a light coating of wet snow on roofs, yards, and cars. Negaunee totaled...
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Children’s Museum Welcomes New Executive Director
The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Board of Directors has announced Jessica Hanley as its new Executive Director replacing founder Nheena Weyer Ittner. Jessica is a UP native who has lived in Marquette for 18 years. She lives with her husband Adam and son Oliver. She has spent the last 10 years as General Manager of Jeffrey’s Restaurant. For the last two years, she has served as a Commissioner for the City of Marquette.
WLUC
Marquette City Fire Department reminds drivers to prepare for winter emergencies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. saw its first snowfall of the season this morning and the Marquette City Fire Department has tips to be prepared in case of an emergency. Firefighter Josh Fenske says not being prepared is the main cause of winter crashes and vehicle emergencies. Fenske says...
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Tame Panthers with Commanding 2-0 Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan university women’s soccer team (8-1-3, 5-1-2) returned to their winning ways in impressive fashion on Friday with a commanding 2-0 victory over Davenport. NMU tallied a game nine minutes into the game from Rachael Erste and with nine minutes left in the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Woman Arrested For DUI After Downtown Marquette Crash
A 55-year-old Ishpeming woman was arrested on Friday for third offense drunk driving after a traffic crash on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The Marquette County Sheriff says the incident happened at 3:30 in the afternoon when the woman drove her car across the center line and crashed head-on into a Tesla.
WLUC
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend. The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice. BTFD hired Fire...
