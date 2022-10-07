Read full article on original website
For Southern Tier family, attending Bills game on Sunday is a sign of amazing progress
SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – For one Chautauqua County family, attending Sunday’s Bills game will be a sign of the amazing progress they’ve made as a family. Last winter, a devastating fire killed their one-year-old son and brother. Two other children in the home suffered severe burns. Pictures of the Taylor family on their journey to […]
Bills fans disappointed in lack of 1 p.m. ET Sunday home games?
With the success of the Buffalo Bills over the last few seasons, it has seen the team playing in different time slots during the year. Are more Bills fans disappointed with the lack of 1 p.m. ET games on Sundays this season? Read more here:
Stefon Diggs used four words to describe play of Bills’ rookie class vs. Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills were shorthanded on both sides of the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With several key contributors out of action due to injuries, Buffalo’s 2022 rookie class had an opportunity to step up and step up they did. Buffalo’s first round pick,...
Former Buffalo Bills DB’s revenge game ends short after concussion
Levi Wallace returned to Buffalo in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform after playing his first four years with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Steelers were run out of Buffalo in a blowout victory for the Bills, 38-3. Wallace arrived back in Buffalo on Sunday, and on the first drive, was...
atozsports.com
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Watch this fired up former Bills coach celebrate like a madman after win in London (video)
London — Brian Daboll was fired up Sunday morning. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator came charging off the field in London after a stunning 27-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Daboll’s Giants are now 4-1. The Packers are 3-2. Daboll took over as the Giants head...
Bills’ Isaiah Hodgins has one word response to getting signed to 53-man roster
The opportunity that Isaiah Hodgins has been waiting for is finally here. Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round pick, was signed to the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chances for Hodgins have been few and far between since joining the team. Injuries...
Yardbarker
Watch: Josh Allen's Bills Handshake Routines
Josh Allen broke down all of his different handshakes with his Bills teammates during his live interview with Von Miller in the B/R app. Watch the full interview now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1732s.
Steelers LB: Watching this happen Sunday vs. Bills ‘is something you never forget’
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills put a beat down on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, resting their starters in the fourth quarter in a 38-3 blowout. After the game, Steelers linebacker Myles Jack said it was the kind of game that’s going to stick in his team’s memory for a long time to come.
WKBW-TV
Bills Mafia roof on Lakeview house honors homeowner's late wife
LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a house any Bills fan would be jealous of. The entire front roof of Mike Lips' home is painted with a giant "Bills Mafia" logo in honor of one special person - his late wife, Sharon. "She was my best friend and we were...
atozsports.com
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach
The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
West Genesee football roars to 48-12 win over Watertown
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school football teams seemed headed in different directions as they got deep into their respective October slates. West Genesee was on a roll, and […]
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 5? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 5 of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
atozsports.com
One dominant Bills’ stat should have Kenny Pickett, Steelers worried
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for an AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While injuries are a huge concern coming into the game, the Bills have something up their sleeve. Specifically, one game-changing stat gives the team a huge boost before their matchup. Bills looking to continue the trend. Sean...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our favorite...
