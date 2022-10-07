ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Stanley, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen's Bills Handshake Routines

Josh Allen broke down all of his different handshakes with his Bills teammates during his live interview with Von Miller in the B/R app. Watch the full interview now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1732s.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#The Finger#American Football#Finger Lakes Pick#Patch Corn#The Buffalo Bills#The Patricia Allen Fund#The Critical Care Team#Fields Of Fun
WKBW-TV

Bills Mafia roof on Lakeview house honors homeowner's late wife

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a house any Bills fan would be jealous of. The entire front roof of Mike Lips' home is painted with a giant "Bills Mafia" logo in honor of one special person - his late wife, Sharon. "She was my best friend and we were...
NFL
atozsports.com

Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach

The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 5? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 5 of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
atozsports.com

One dominant Bills’ stat should have Kenny Pickett, Steelers worried

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for an AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While injuries are a huge concern coming into the game, the Bills have something up their sleeve. Specifically, one game-changing stat gives the team a huge boost before their matchup. Bills looking to continue the trend. Sean...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy