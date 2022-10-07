ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Independent Examiner Ordered to Produce Interim Report About Crypto Lender Celsius

The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts, U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled Friday during a court hearing. The interim report, expected to be filed in mid-November, will form part...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data

Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra

Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
Byte Exchange Announces %100 BEXT Stake Campaign

Byte Exchange created a unique staking platform where BEXT holders gain Bext rewards. Distributed reward tokens generated by buyback operation from the market. Seven different periods are designed for staking options, and each option has different reward categories. Of course, the longer you stake more reward BEXT tokens you will get.
US VC funding is holding up, but globally things are far from fair

Your regular host Anna Heim is off this week on a much-deserved vacation, so I’m stepping back into my old role as newsletter scribe. It’s good fun to write this note, frankly, so thanks for having me. Today we’re taking a look at the good news from the...
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
Binance CEO Zhao Taking Different Acquisition Tack Than FTX's Bankman-Fried

While FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried has been pouring money into distressed assets, saying he has at least $1 billion to spend on such moves, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's acquisition strategy has focused on expanding into publishing, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects. "We did look at a lot of...
