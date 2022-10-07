Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Independent Examiner Ordered to Produce Interim Report About Crypto Lender Celsius
The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts, U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled Friday during a court hearing. The interim report, expected to be filed in mid-November, will form part...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
CoinDesk
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra
Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
CoinDesk
What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
CoinDesk
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After Major Exploit; FTX Partners with Visa on Crypto Debit Card
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. Plus, FTX has partnered with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 countries. This episode has...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
TechCrunch
US VC funding is holding up, but globally things are far from fair
Your regular host Anna Heim is off this week on a much-deserved vacation, so I’m stepping back into my old role as newsletter scribe. It’s good fun to write this note, frankly, so thanks for having me. Today we’re taking a look at the good news from the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: It’s Payrolls Day Again, and Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20K
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below the $20,000 mark Friday, down almost 1% on the day, as traders in both crypto...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
CoinDesk
Binance CEO Zhao Taking Different Acquisition Tack Than FTX's Bankman-Fried
While FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried has been pouring money into distressed assets, saying he has at least $1 billion to spend on such moves, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's acquisition strategy has focused on expanding into publishing, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects. "We did look at a lot of...
