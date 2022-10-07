ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Springs, WV

Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
historynet.com

Winchester's Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South

Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
WINCHESTER, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Dog Dies In House Trailer Fire In Washington County

The cause is under investigation. House trailer in Boonsboro on fire (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Boonsboro, Md (KM) One dog died in a house trailer fire in Washington County Sunday night. The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office says at around 6:50 PM, fire fighters responded to the...
BOONSBORO, MD
theburn.com

Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County

A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fcfreepress

D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes Ken Embly

The D.L. Martin Co. recognizes Ken Embly as Employee of the Month for September. Ken lives in Martinsburg and has 15 years of service with the company. He is a Machine Operator in the CNC Department. His supervisor, Zach Farley, is a Production Supervisor who has been with the D.L. Martin Co. for 3 years.
MARTINSBURG, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
MARYLAND STATE
