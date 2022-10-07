ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crozet, VA

WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest. “There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come...
CROZET, VA
theflucobeat.com

The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights. The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average. “Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Possibility of 'twindemic' this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System talked about both viruses in Friday's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.

